DUNEDIN — A flock of Toronto Blue Jays fans, some indigenous to Canada and others to this area, discussed the team, the newly renovated TD Ballpark on Douglas Avenue and other topics a few days before the Jays' first spring training home game.
Bruce Bradley and his wife, Mary, were walking in front of the stadium Feb. 21. Saying the couple love Dunedin, Bruce was eager to get inside and see the renovations to the stadium.
"Prior to the remodel, it was the lousiest spring training stadium in Florida. I have been to about all 15, and it was. The seats wouldn't sit up. The PA system was rubbish. So I'm anxious to see what it's like," he said.
They have been coming for many years from the Altoona, Pennsylvania, area to visit Dunedin for about two months, he said.
Asked for his thoughts about the team this year, Bradley said he was disappointed that the Jays traded outfield Kevin Pillar to the Giants last year, calling him "a fan favorite."
"It seemed like they wanted to reduce their payroll," Bradley said, adding that he doesn't think the team's prospects are very good.
The Bradleys enjoy the restaurants in town and visiting Honeymoon Island. They also have traveled to Sarasota and have friends in other areas of the state
Bruce said his wife isn't a baseball fan.
"I just tag along," Mary said. "I like the town."
Tom Erickson was glad to have his tickets in hand, coming from the box office at the stadium Feb. 21.
"I'm very excited for opening day," he said.
A longtime fan, Erickson has lived in Dunedin for 12 years.
"I think the Jays are going to be pretty excited this year with all their young players," Erickson said. "Sons of former major league baseball players, of course."
He was referring to third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among others.
"Very excited about the stadium renovation, and I think Dunedin is the greatest place to live," Erickson said.
Besides having tickets for the Jays-Braves game on opening day, Erickson also got tickets for the Jays-Twins game on Feb. 27, noting that he attended school in Minneapolis.
A couple from Toronto, Craig and Wendy Forrest, spent a week in Dunedin, but their trip ended Feb. 23 so they were unable to see any spring games.
But they come to Dunedin ever year and recently got autographs from some of the players in the TD Ballpark parking lot.
"I think they are going to be great," Craig said. "They made some good signings this offseason, really strengthening their pitching. I don't know if they will make the playoffs this year, but I think they will improve quite a bit. They are on the right trend. They are on the way up, I think."
The couple has been visiting the area for 10 years and said they love Dunedin.
"It's such a great town," Wendy said.
They met a resident one of the first years they visited Dunedin and make a point to meet up with him. They planned to go his house first for a party before going to the Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 22.
"Baseball is a big deal at our place in springtime," said Joy Nardone, who has lived in Dunedin since 1987. She said her husband, Brian, is looking forward to going to games in the newly renovated stadium.
Nardone is a retired OB-GYN and in previous springs some of the players' pregnant wives would visit her for checkups; they players appreciated her help.
"Over the years, they were very good to us and getting baseballs signed for my husband and all that kind of stuff," Nardone said.
A Blue Jays official knew her husband was a Yankees' fan, so they arrange for him to have a seat behind George Steinbrenner, the late owner of the team.
She said her husband looks forward to seeing games in the new stadium.
"I think it's pretty neat they are going to have that all fixed up," she said.
City Commissioner Moe Freaney, speaking at the commission's Feb. 18 meeting, called opening day exciting.
"It's been a week or so since I took a tour, and it looks amazing. I get all kinds of comments. I've said this before to all of you. I mean as I was walking the streets in 2016, it was an issue. A lot of people were really wanting it. Excited if we could afford it. It ended up happening, and so they reached back to me and they are excited that it's actually going to be a reality, and it looks so amazing," she said.
"I think it's going to be a really great day, and I hope we win," she said.
A couple from Lapeer, Michigan, Curt and Dawn Lalonde, had been in Dunedin for 2 1/2 weeks. They leave for home before the season starts, but would like to go to a game on one of their visits to the area. This is the fourth year they have visited Dunedin.
"One of the things we like about the area is they have the Toronto Blue Jays here," said Curt. They were relaxing Feb. 21 at a restaurant.
"That excited us. This is a wonderful town," he said. "We absolutely love it. The bike path adds so much to it. The restaurants around here. And the people are friendly, and the food is excellent," Curt said.
They are staying at a mobile home park about 3 1/2 miles away.
"And we walked here, and we are going to walk back," he said.
Former City Commissioner John Tornga, asked for comments on the stadium while he was at an event at the local VFW post Feb. 21, spoke positively about the new stadium. He attended a function at the stadium recently.
"Nice, very, very nice," said Tornga.
About the first place in the stadium he went to that night was the men's bathroom.
"It's wonderful," he said.
It's good to know that the bathroom hit a homer with at least one fan.
"Oh my gosh, yes. It's real easy to find your way around it," Tornga said, smiling. "Very accommodating."