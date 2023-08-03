DUNEDIN — When somebody looks up civic engagement in the dictionary, it has a picture of Dunedin on it.
That's what City Commissioner Jeff Gow had to say July 27 about residents' participation in discussions on plans for Stirling Park, the need for more pickleball courts in the city and related topics.
"This really is a textbook way of how government should be run," Gow said.
Since January — when 200 people attended a community meeting at which the needs for park and recreation amenities in Dunedin were discussed — city officials have received a lot of vocal and written input from residents. That’s included more than 1,200 survey responses and a whole lot of emails.
Against that backdrop, commissioners on July 27 decided against constructing pickleball courts at Stirling Park. Instead, they supported staff's recommendation to repurpose the three tennis courts at Eagle Scout Park, 1040 Virginia St., with up to 10 pickleball courts.
Officials said pickleball courts wouldn’t work at Highlander Park because of plans for a new aquatic center there. That would make it difficult to reconfigure any of its tennis courts into pickleball courts, city Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said.
Staff did have some recommendations for near-term improvements to Stirling Park, however. Those included trail work, added benches, assorted plantings and environmental-education signage.
The city has more than 350 acres of parkland, over two-thirds of which is green or open space.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said she supports moving forward with more pickleball courts at Eagle Scout Park. Residents opposed putting pickleball courts at Stirling Park, but the courts are more compatible with the neighborhood around Eagle Scout Park, she said.
"We are going to a place that already has got a similar use as far as noise and lighting for the surrounding neighborhood," Bujalski said.
Looking ahead, city officials next want to know what the community would like to see in a portion of Stirling Park where the idea of a dog park has been discussed and rejected.
"We took the dog park funding out of our (Penny for Pinellas) budget until we can find a more suitable location," Gizzi noted.
Currently, the city has a partnership with Achieva Credit Union regarding Achieva Paw Park, located east of Keene Road.
Lari Gerson, the chairwoman of the city's Stormwater Advisory Committee, said a major concern with having a dog park at Stirling Park is pet waste.
"High traffic and repeat dog park visits can lead to a lot of dog waste deposits within the dog park (and) dog waste is considered stormwater pollutant," Gerson said.
The city's U.S. Military Veterans Advisory Committee has recommended that Stirling Park become a veterans and stormwater park, drawing the support of Commissioner John Tornga, a U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam War veteran.
"I love the idea of this being a veterans park for all of our veterans and for all of those who we remember being veterans," Tornga said.