PALM HARBOR – The Palm Harbor Library officially reopened its doors to the community with new safety measures in place, including a secure check-in system and limited attendance.
Also, all patron visits are restricted to one hour.
Focusing on learning and personal enrichment, the library is offering many initiatives and programs, including:
• The launch of the Tutor.com program. Patrons can receive instant one-to-one tutoring access for homework, and test preparation for K-12 through college students and adult learners.
• Kanopy, an on-demand streaming service for classic cinema, indie films, documentaries, and quality children’s movies.
• Hoopla, a web mobile library for movies, ebooks and comics.
• Library bookstore, providing gently used books, DVDs, CDs and magazines for sale.
The staff of Palm Harbor Library is looking forward to serving its community once again and sharing important resources and tools, such as study rooms and computers dedicated for e-gov use.
To learn more about the library’s programs and event, visit www.palmharborlibrary.org.
The library is at 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.