DUNEDIN — A retiree was trying to sell her house but was delayed because of a lien on her property.
That's an example of why city officials recommended and received unanimous approval from the City Commission to start an amnesty program that applies to people who have existing liens on their property.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said she believes the program will be good instrument for the public dealing with liens while trying to sell their property.
"I can't tell you … how many times people call and say, 'I have a closing next week. I have this lien, we are in compliance,' and we cannot get them to where they need to go — to get to their closing,” Bramley said.
That's because the City Commission determined whether to release code compliance liens, slowing down the process.
Now, under a resolution adopted by the City Commission on May 18, the city manager or his or her designee is authorized to approve requests for code compliance lien reductions up to a total maximum of $50,000 based upon certain factors.
Of the open 122 liens, there are about 65 or so that would fall under the $50,000 threshold.
Community Development Director George Kinney and his staff had a good discussion about the benchmarks to make sure they were adequately supporting the goals and principles of the code enforcement system, which is to recognize amnesty for those who may have a minor situation, City Attorney Nikki Day said.
Bramley said the vast majority of violators are coming into compliance on their own because city officials are working with them.
"Knock on the door, talk to them exactly how to comply … and that kind of thing," she said. "We are not seeing a lot of violations going through the code enforcement board resulting in the lien, although there are some," she said.
The program will be effective for about a year and then commissioners plan to evaluate it.
Though she said was in full support of having the program for code violations currently on the books, Commissioner Moe Freaney is not in favor of having the policy apply to new cases moving forward.
She made reference to a federal court upholding the city's code violation fines totaling about $30,000 to a homeowner involving uncut grass.
"I'm not saying we didn't need to make changes to code; we did. I do think we have post-traumatic stress over the national coverage and we are running fast to change so many things. I'm just afraid we are going to screw things up," Freaney said, "over and above what we need to do."
Commissioner Deborah Kynes noted that Freaney has brought up the theme of "bad actors."
"The three percent that don't care. You don't want to reward the people who don't care," Kynes said. "But you do want to help the people that for some mitigating circumstance really did get tied up in the system or notice."
After being effective for a year or so, city officials will bring back the resolution and discuss the amnesty program effectiveness at a work session.
Noting that there are 122 cases, Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said she didn't want to have an arbitrary date to the time frame for running the program.
She said it’s going to take city officials awhile to get through the work involved.
"I would suggest … that we just say bring this back in a year and tell us the progress," Bujalski said.
She also said staff clearly heard there is a concern about allowing new cases to be a part of the program.
City records show that the city is owed $5.98 million from the 85 in-compliance liens from 2002 to the present, not including interest calculated at payoff. The majority of those liens stem from 2011 to now.
The city is owed $9.77 million from the 37 not-in-compliance liens from 2003 to 2021. Properties in this category are accruing a daily fine of $50 to $250. Interest accrued in these cases also are calculated at payoff.
Under the resolution, the reduction in fines is based on a variety of criteria, such as whether the violations are minor or severe and the time it takes for the property to come into compliance.
Any requests for reduction of a lien by more than the maximum of $50,000 shall require City Commission approval.
Commissioners may reduce the amount of the lien, waive the full amount of lien less administrative expenses, or continue the lien in its full amount.