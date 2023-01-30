The Palm Harbor University girls and East Lake boys recently defended their Pinellas County Athletic Conference soccer titles: The Hurricanes made it three in a row while the Eagles went back-to-back.
PHU defeated St. Petersburg 5-0 in a fourth straight PCAC matchup between those teams. The Green Devils won in 2020.
In the PCAC final, PHU blew open a close game by scoring four times in the second half. The Hurricanes got a goal and assist from Alyssa Tutas, along with goals from Kassie Fragale, Ayva Scalese, Erin Walker and Makenna Egan. Ava Tutas and Iliana Pollastri added assists.
“We felt confident after beating them (9-1 earlier this season), but we knew that St. Pete wasn’t going to quit,” PHU coach Randy Irick said. “We thought eventually we were going to break them down and we did. We were patient. We knew we were going to get our chances.”
The game also marked the 100th career win for Irick in his six seasons at PHU.
“I’m thankful for the top-notch coaching staff (assistants Katrina Martin and Todd Christofferson) I have had the pleasure to coach next to,” he said. “And, of course, the talented PHU teams deserve the credit because they make me look like a better coach than I really am.”
Entering the postseason, which began with district tournaments, the Hurricanes were unbeaten at 14-0. They have been dominant on both sides of the ball, having allowed a paltry four goals while scoring 75.
As for the boys, East Lake beat St. Petersburg 4-0. The Eagles edged Osceola 2-1 in last year’s conference final.
“When you start the season, you have a couple of goals. You want to be the best team in the county,” said East Lake coach Thurston Johnson, adding that the next goals are winning district, regional and state titles.
Noting the records coming into the PCAC game — East Lake was 10-5 compared to St. Petersburg’s 12-3-2 — Johnson felt the outcome might have been somewhat closer.
“Coming in, it was going to be a touch matchup,” he said, adding, “From the first whistle to the last, we were all over them.”
East Lake took a commanding 3-0 halftime lead en route to its victory. Lazzar Popovic scored twice for the Eagles, who also got goals from Liam Cortez and Ranferyk Rios-manzanarez. Hassan Tajeddine and Luke Matzelle each added an assist.