DUNEDIN — If you liked the Outlander TV series, you’ll love the Dunedin Highland Games & Festival on Saturday, April 1.
The traditional Scottish and fun-filled event features strenuous athletic competitions, solo piping and drumming, pipe band competitions, massed bands, a Florida Open Highland Dancing Championship, the Parade of Tartans, Clan Villages, Celtic music, kids area, food, three beer tents, Scottish vendors and more.
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend, including highland dancers of all ages (and a few from Scotland) and 15 pipe bands from all over the U.S. Hosted by the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation, President Eric MacNeill says the Dunedin Highland Games & Festival is one of the largest in the southeast U.S. and features more pipe bands than any other festival nationally.
On Friday, March 31, from 6-10 p.m., enjoy a free Kick-off Block Party with live music, beer and food vendors on Broadway Avenue, as well as the Pipe Bands and Clans March in downtown Dunedin at 6:30pm.
Saturday’s festivities will thrill young and old. On April 1 at 9 a.m., cheer on the 5K Kilted Trail Runners at Highlander Park / Hammock Park. Participants can register at www.Dunedin5K.com. From 8 a.m.-7 p.m., enjoy the Games and Festival in Highlander Park.
MacNeill, the DSFA president, says 2023 will be the best yet. “We have expanded vendors this year, including more food trucks, set up three beer tents, feature Dunedin Brewery’s special Piper’s Ale on tap, and the entertainment includes a popular local Celtic music band, Clover’s Revenge. There’s even a Scottish food vendor (maybe haggis) but certainly traditional meat pies,” says MacNeill.
In addition to being president since 2018, MacNeill has been involved in the Scottish piping and drumming community. “I teach pipe band drumming in the Dunedin Middle and High School, so I look forward to seeing my students compete Saturday. Amazing that there are five pipe bands in this community including the City of Dunedin Pipe Band. Iain Donaldson is the director of Scottish programs and the pipe band director at the schools where I teach drumming and director of piping for the city, where his son Graham plays pipes as well. Iain’s daughter Emma and wife Moira help organize competition.”
While promoting the event, he downplays his legendary achievements. MacNeill is one of the most accomplished American pipe band drummers in history. He was lead drummer with Oran Mor from 2000 to 2012. He then joined Grade 1 Simon Fraser University of Vancouver for four seasons. MacNeill became the lead drummer for the Grade 2 City of Dunedin in 2016 where he is a full-time drumming instructor for both the Dunedin Middle and High School bands, leading them to national championships.
Just as the clans gathered in Scotland annually, families plan their trip to Florida to coincide with this event. “In Scotland, the clan would gather with bagpipers and the athletic games were to keep the strongest men at their peak training and battle-ready…sort of incognito as historically they were forbidden from military at times,” says MacNeill.
In addition to the Scottish dancing and music, the star of the show may be the traditional clan athletic competition. They are not for the faint-hearted. In addition to the sheaf of hay toss, the caber toss and stone throw are unique to the Dunedin games. “The Dunedin Stone is 100 pounds and a staple of the event for a long time,” says MacNeill. “You are judged on how far you can carry it and it is the heaviest stone at any of the Highland events nationally.”
The second unique event is Dunedin’s Super Caber Toss using a telephone pole-looking log. The challenge has only been held twice in 55 years. “You have to pick it up off the ground, stand it up, prop it against your shoulder, run forward and flip it up and toss it in the air, then get it to do a 180-degree flip,” says MacNeill. “It’s taller and heavier than your normal caber and if you can do all of these things, you win $1,000 cash on the spot and a bottle of whiskey.”
Don your kilt and toast Slàinte Mhath. Tickets can be purchased at the door. General admission at the gate Saturday is $20.
The VIP tickets ($100) are usually sold out by the previous weekend. There’s free parking (but limited onsite parking).
Take advantage of the free shuttle bus from nearby locations including the Dunedin High School on Pinehurst (and the church across the street), the Baptist Church on County Route 1 and Michigan or Garrison Jones Elementary School. Learn more at www.DunedinHighlandGames.com.