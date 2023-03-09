DUNEDIN — If you live in Dunedin, you’ve probably bumped into Wendy Barmore.
Perhaps you’ve seen her perform with the Wendy Barmore Band at any of Dunedin’s local clubs.
Maybe you’ve been part of her efforts to make the community better through her work at the Dunedin Rotary. Or ordered a ride on the Jolly Trolley, where she works part-time in advertising and marketing.
Wendy has also been active in the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce as a board member. She is chair of the CRAAC (Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee); past president of the Rotary Club of Dunedin; and a board member of the Bay Area Concierge Association.
Wendy gets around Dunedin. Surely you know her.
Wendy is something of a Dunedin icon.
But now she has been stricken by an unexpected serious emergency medical situation that has left her unable to participate in Dunedin volunteer activities. She is also unable to perform with her beloved band.
And this time she really needs the help of the very community she has worked so hard to make a better place.
Medical expenses have piled up, and her friend Pam Pravetz has organized a GoFundMe effort to help her as the bills mount. So far, the page has raised more than $7,000 from 80 donations.
“The medical issues have been devastating to her,” said Pravetz, who is president of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce. “It has affected her psyche. She’s not happy at all. It’s important that the community helps her at least not to worry about some of the medical expenses that she can’t pay now.”
Small wonder Wendy is hurting. For a person as energentic as she is, her situation has prevented her from being active in the city she loves so much.
“Wendy is just a person who is so involved in our community, and she’s the type of person who would give someone a kidney if they needed one,” Pravetz said. “Wendy is just a person who, there’s a saying, ‘dances at too many weddings.’ She’s involved in so many things, but she juggles them all and makes them work.
“I wouldn’t say anybody would describe her as sweet, but she is genuinely a good, big-hearted person. She’s the kind of person who, if someone needed help, she would run into my office and say, ‘We’ve got to do something for them.’”
Despite the extreme hardships she now faces, Wendy got a thrill when her husband, Dave, was crowned Mardi Gras king at the most recent Dunedin Mardi Gras celebration.
“That meant the world to her,” Pravetz said. “She was so proud of him, and he adores her. I’m glad she got to see that.”
Wendy and Dave have four grown children and three grandchildren.
To help Wendy through these desperate straits, visit the GoFundMe fundraiser page organized by Pam Pravetz at https://tinyurl.com/2p9bpbnb.