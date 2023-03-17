DUNEDIN — After getting a tour of the Highlander Pool, City Commissioner Robert Walker said he is convinced there will be a point that no amount of duct tape is going to keep it together.
Commissioners discussed plans for the Highlander Park Aquatic Complex on March 7 during their morning work session.
A competitive pool, a lazy river, an activity pool, body slides and shade structures are some of the amenities city officials are considering in plans for the aquatic center, which is expected to cost $13.6 million if all the amenities are built. The ultimate goal is to open the aquatic center in 2025.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said the aquatic center along with other large projects, such as proposed parking garage, the utilities undergrounding project of Skinner Boulevard and Dunedin Golf Course improvements, are made possible through funding by the American Rescue Plan Act, which help pays for the costs involved.
City officials will bring back the pool project April 4 for discussion, but Bramley said the commission may need more time to decide.
"Because these are very larger scale impactful capital improvements that we need to answer all your questions - all your constituents' questions before we actually fold it into the budget process itself," she said.
The amenities and designs in the master plan for the aquatic center were identified based on the results of two community surveys conducted in 2019 and 2021, said Vince Gizzi, Dunedin Parks and Recreation director.
Among the top requested amenities and support features were a pool with a lazy river, a pool with zero depth, slides and lap swimming, shaded lounge areas, concessions and lights for night usage and party shelters.
"Staff and consultants also took the philosophy that the aquatics complex should be a multi-generational gathering place — a complete community pool," Gizzi said.
Jorge Borrelli, the city's consultant on the project, said the lazy river, which he called "everyone favorite," offers opportunities for casual cruising on a tube or programmed exercises.
Plans also call for a therapy pool, which can be heated from 89 to 94 degrees, and offer a variety of programs.
The aquatic center is considered to be a "legacy project" that is expected to be completed in phases.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she thinks city officials need to "reframe for the community" why a new aquatic center is important.
"So that we can continue to the make sure that everybody is kind of thinking of that with that community asset in mind," she said. "And what it does for our youth, for our adults, etc., and our seniors."
Freaney asked if parking is going to be an issue, and Gizzi said that he thinks enough space for parking will be available but there are some areas where they can create some additional spaces.
Freaney added that she is a big advocate for the pool but expressed concern about staffing requirements for the lazy river.
To put the project in perspective, looking at similar pools in the area, city officials need to make sure that they are emphasizing the multi-generational aspect of the aquatic center, Walker said.
"I like the way it is characterized, from the beginning swimmer all the way to advanced swimmer," he said.
He thinks the phased approach is the way to proceed with the project.
City officials expect additional revenue for use of the pool to come from residents of nearby communities with Dunedin residents getting a break in fees.
Commissioner John Tornga said city officials have done that for other types of recreational uses.
"That flows as a logical presentation," Tornga said.
He also said he likes the proposed layout of amenities.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said that he hoped solar power was given consideration in the planning process.
Later, he said it was "a great presentation" and like the concept of the project being multi-generational "with something different added to it."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski expressed concern in discussions with city officials the proximity of the proposed concession area to the activity pool and lines that could be formed.
"If you are on a Saturday afternoon and it's open swim, you are going to have lines with that concession right there. To me it's problem waiting to happen. How to solve that, I have no idea," Bujalski said.
She agreed with the concept that Dunedin residents should pay one price and users who live in the surrounding area pay another.
"By having that split pay policy, the benefit should be to the people who are paying the taxes to get it," Bujalski said. "That's the theory."
She said she has been supportive of the project for about 16 years.
"I did make the argument a few months back before we got into all the other projects that I wanted it all done at once," Bujalski said. "If I had my druthers, I'd still feel that way. But I understand there are multiple needs. I'm OK with it going phased."
She said that city officials can meet to determine how the plan should move forward with the big capital projects and determine what's best for the city.
"What I will say I think it's really important to take care of all of these things. I don't want to pick one project over another," Bujalski said.
Whatever type of aquatic center that is built, hopefully city officials can make it last longer than 40 years, she said.
In other news,
• Gow announced that Greg Urban, director of the Dunedin Highland Middle School Band and Scottish Arts Program has been named honorary chieftain for the 55th Dunedin Highland Games, which will be held Saturday, April 1, outside the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
Urban has worked "incredibly hard building that program," Gow said.
• Bujalski, who is on the board of Forward Pinellas, a county planning agency, raised the issue of possibility of using proceeds from the 6% bed tax for tourist-related transit, especially waterborne transportation.
In Manatee County, bed tax money is used for a ferry, she said. She recently asked County Administrator Barry Burton to research how Manatee officials were able to use the money for that purpose.