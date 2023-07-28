DUNEDIN — If city commissioners cut the current tax rate, they could find themselves raising it to an even higher rate in the years to come. In essence, they were advised not to go there.
During a lengthy budget session July 18, City Manager Jennifer Bramley warned commissioners if they adopt the rollback rate of 3.75 mills, city government would get "deeper and deeper into the red as we go along."
"And so that means a tax increase in the future would be greater," she said.
The rollback rate is the tax rate that will generate the same amount of property tax revenue raised for the current fiscal year.
The city's proposed $38.6 million budget for fiscal year 2024 is based on the current 4.13 millage rate, which by informal consensus, commissioners agreed should be maintained. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Among the challenges for city officials this year were not only in supply and labor issues, but also going to the bargaining table with the fire department union.
"There are expenses that we are going to incur this year that I feel would be very difficult to address with the rollback rate," Bramley said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski made similar comments.
"When considering what has been presented to the commission regarding the city's workforce, the costs of labor and goods and the increase in the costs of projects, I think to myself we are probably lucky not to be raising the millage rate — let alone reducing it," she said.
Labor issues and other challenges
Bujalski asked commissioners to write down specifically what could be cut from the proposed budget for the next fiscal year to save money.
She said commissioners talk about building a reserve fund but never can.
"And so a rollback and then double millage rate increase the following year really to me is putting our residents through hell and back for nothing," she said. "Because they are going to save $40 bucks and pay $80 in the next year."
Commissioner John Tornga spoke in favor of the adoption of the rollback rate, for the same reasons he has provided previously.
Among the problems homeowners are facing is insurance, he said, noting that Farmer's Insurance has left the Florida market.
"Insurance is going to become tough and very expensive," Tornga said.
He also noted that Dunedin has a large elderly population, with seniors on fixed incomes. Adopting the rollback rate at least gives appearance that city officials are trying to help people, he said.
"I'm not necessarily suggesting a full rollback, but I was suggesting something that is reaching out to the community," Tornga said, "saying that we are willing to roll back our taxes."
Though she said she wants to be sensitive "to the world we are in and how important it is to reduce our taxes," Commissioner Moe Freaney added that city officials have a lot responsibilities to consider.
"We have been victims to the inflation as well," Freaney said. "Sixty percent of our general fund is labor. We can't keep our places filled — our vacancies filled. We haven't seen the impact of that."
Though she understands what Tornga is saying, she said she doesn't know how realistic it is. But she added that the commission should be working toward that goal.
If commissioners want to vote for a rollback rate, they need to say what they want to cut from budget, she said.
"Because it's a tough job up here," Freaney said.
Commissioner Robert Walker said he was in favor of some millage rate reductions, but he noted that the city's labor force is not keeping up with the current demand for it in the city.
He said that there will be no funds in future years from the federal government's American Rescue Plan that the city is using for large projects.
"That's a big item, too. We are looking at a reduction of what we are going to be able to spend on the projects," he said.
But he also expressed concern about the increase in insurance rates for residents.
"Because people are literally losing their insurance," Walker said.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said the concern for the rollback is not just for the 2024 fiscal year.
"It is forever. I think it is incumbent of us to be as stable as we can. To go for a rollback this year only to ask for it back is disingenuous to the residents in ’25, ’26 or ’27. I think it's a lot easier for everyone if we just stayed the course," he said.
Budget discussions to continue
Another budget meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 in which four large projects — Skinner Boulevard improvements, Dunedin Golf Club renovations, Highlander Pool renovations and a proposed parking garage will be on the agenda.
In an interview, Bramley said city officials also will be discussing a classification and compensation study for employees.
"Not all of our employees are at market, where they need to be," she said. "They've graciously hung in there while we did this study, and we to bring them to market."
She said the labor pool changed entirely after the COVID pandemic.
"We have to offer our employees through our recruitment process things that we never offered before," she said.
She also said that this coming fiscal year is more problematic because they won't have the American Rescue Plan funding.
In preparing proposed fiscal year 2024 budgets, city departments were asked not to exceed 2 percent over their fiscal year 2023 operating budgets.
The projected budget shortfall beginning in fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2029 is about $1.3 million per year. The shortfall can be addressed by increasing revenues, reducing expenditures and or services, or a combination of the two methods, city officials' budget memo said.
Public hearings on the proposed budget and tentative tax rate will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 23 at City Hall.