DUNEDIN — Gator Dredging of Clearwater was expected to mobilize for the Dunedin Marina dredging project May 26.
Deputy City Manager Doug Hutchens said at the May 21 commission meeting the contractor would bring equipment in, put up perimeter fencing and do assessments before work begins.
"Right now we are still shooting for June 1 as a start date for equipment in the water," Hutchens said.
All slip renters have been sent three email updates, he said, with the fourth set for May 22.
"So I think there's been good communication. For those who seek it, I think it has been readily provided," Hutchens said.
Commisisoner Moe Freaney asked if Hutchens thought the project would be done relatively quickly.
"I think we need to be diligent in what we do. I think we need to be respectful of the work they have in front of them and make sure we don't impede their progress," he said.
The contractor has committed to finishing the project early, Hutchens said, expressing that desire on numerous occasions.
"I'm thrilled you (Hutchens) are leading the charge for the city," Freaney said. "I think that was roundly applauded and well-deserved."
The City Commission voted 5-0 on April 14 to award a $1.14 million bid to Gator Dredging. It includes a maximum incentive of $100,000 for early completion. The deadline to complete the project is Nov. 2.
Based on a survey, about 13,000 cubic yards of material will need to be removed to return the marina to the desired depths.
City officials want the work to be completed before the holiday season when several events are held, such as the Dunedin Holiday Boat Parade.