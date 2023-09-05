Dunedin Blue Jays fans, and we know there are dozens of you out there, your pay-off for a summer of loyal support is on Sept. 8, Fan Appreciation Night.
The festive evening will feature BOGO margaritas, seltzers and frozen cocktails and “epic” fireworks, epic perhaps a reference to English director David Lean’s spectacular and lengthy sagas like “Lawrence of Arabia.” Epic, of course, has become as overused as “awesome,” so it’s anybody’s guess as to the epic quality of the fireworks show.
The fireworks display could be amazing. Even epic! But in any case, everybody but dogs loves fireworks.
But wait there’s more!
Prizes, prizes, prizes!
Not just prizes, but “amazing” prizes, according to the Blue Jays’ Facebook page. These amazing prizes may not allow you to travel back in time or anything truly amazing, but there’s sure to be a lot of stunning Blue Jays gear on hand.
With or without prizes, there is also, um, baseball, which will be a nice addition to the proceedings.
On a more somber note, a 9/11 Remembrance Day will be held on Sept. 10, the last game of the regular season at TD Ballpark.
Yes, Sunday is the (gulp) last game of the Blue Jays’ season.
With TD Ballpark vacant, we will have to drive past the stadium with a heavy sigh and a hope that after Christmas the months will rush by to March, when the Major Leaguers play in spring training, then April, when the hometown team takes over.
In the meantime, we will be forced to ingest sports methadone such as football or hockey or basketball or even Premier League soccer (if you can find a match on the scattered Premier League television schedule).
There is, of course, YouTube if you are in desperate need of a baseball fix. If you’re looking for Game Six of the epic 1975 World Series, you can watch the game at your leisure. Spoiler alert: Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk still hits the game-winning home run to force a Game Seven. Watching Fisk hit the ball and then wave it fair before running the bases is awesome. Cincinnati went on to win the Series in Game Seven.
As for our soon-to-be-absent Dunedin Blue Jays, you’ll see some gritty play by the youngsters as they scrap for a chance to join the Major League Toronto Blue Jays. The players’ prowess on the field is a mixed bag. You’ll see spectacular diving catches, but you’ll also see errant throws and missed grounders.
As for the hitting, the casual observer would come to the conclusion that off-speed pitches are the wolfsbane of many hitters at this level of baseball. Low A, where the Blue Jays reside, is a place where winning is secondary to developing players.
This means there will be player mistakes, but there will also be brilliant play among these diamonds in the rough.
All of which makes the games more exciting.
So, Dunedin fans, make sure to be appreciated this weekend.
The experience will be awesome, even epic.