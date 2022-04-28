It all started with a Facebook group.
Four years ago, Ambee Stephens lost her dad to suicide, and felt the need to connect with women who have been through the same experience and could offer support. So she started a Facebook group, EmpowHERment, which now has nearly 900 members and provides support for women dealing with a myriad of issues.
From that group came the idea for the first EmpowHERment Community Center in Clearwater. Started in 2020, it quickly became a place where women could come for any need they may have, from financial assistance to therapy.
Now, the organization is opening a new community center in Palm Harbor to help women of all ages from North Pinellas and Pasco Counties.
“We will help any woman who comes in here,” said Palm Harbor Community Center Director Kylie Couture. “It doesn’t matter their age, doesn’t matter their income, all are welcome here.”
Some of the programs offered at both EmpowHERment centers include one-on-one support services, workshops on a variety of topics and weekly meetings for moms. New to the Palm Harbor location is a boutique with donated fashion items that are provided for free to anyone who needs clothes.
Financial assistance is provided for anything from utility bills to items that may be needed to start a job.
“Just the other day, a woman needed steel-toe boots so that she could start a job at Amazon because they didn’t provide the shoes,” Couture said. “We provided them for her and she’s been able to start her job since then.”
Another program offered through the community centers is the EntreprenuHER Academy — an eight-week course for women hoping to start their own business.
“At the end of the course, everyone who finishes gets $500 to start her own business,” Couture said.
The new community center space is in what was a former church on the corner of Curlew Road and County Road 1 in Palm Harbor.
“We are very fortunate to have this large space in a different part of the county. We are able to reach people in New Port Richey,” Couture said. “We had several people driving to our Clearwater center from New Port Richey, but it is quite a drive.”
People learn about the EmpowHERment centers through social media, 211, word of mouth and referrals from other agencies. Funding for the agency’s roughly $200,000 budget comes from grants and donations.
WFTS television reporter and anchor Vanessa Araiza was so impressed with the work the agency is doing that she recently decided to join the board of directors
“This place and what it represents, I think we need more of it,” she said. “To empower people is one thing, to empower women is another.”
The Palm Harbor EmpowHERment center will celebrate its grand opening with a public event on April 30. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be music, raffle items, games, food trucks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Participants will also be able to donate to the center’s hygiene pantry by purchasing individual items.
For more information on the EmpowHERment Center or the Palm Harbor location grand opening, call 727-290-9856 or visit www.empowherment.org.