Mayer named to Dean's List at York College
YORK, Pa. — Benjamin Mayer of Palm Harbor, a class of 2024 Supply Chain Operations Management major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the spring Dean's List.
Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Palm Harbor man wins $1M
PALM HARBOR — Gregory Alexopoulus, 50, of Palm Harbor has won $1 million in the 500X The Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Alexopoulos purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, 1499 S. Belcher Road in Clearwater, according to lottery officials. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million.