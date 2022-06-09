DUNEDIN — The daughter of a representative of an estate wants city commissioners to redirect the late philanthropist’s $500,000 donation to the city that was slated for park improvements. She asked commissioners May 31 that the money be used for an endowment fund for the Scottish arts.
Patricia Snair, who has been active for years in the Dunedin Highland Games and related activities, contends that the city hasn't fulfilled its obligation for the purpose of the donation.
The issue stems from 1989, when representatives of the late Louis Vanech estate made the donation for the development of a 44-acre park to be designated the Louis A. Vanech Recreational Complex. Among the representatives was Sydney Snair.
Property at 3031 Garrison Road is now used as the Player Development Complex for the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to the 1989 recreational development agreement between the city and the Louis Vanech estate, "it was clearly stated in the document that the property so improved should be identified as the Louis A. Vanech recreation complex and that no other name or designation should placed on such property," Snair said.
She read from a Dunedin resident's comments in a 1995 newspaper article that said "if the city of Dunedin wishes to continue to be considered as a trustee of other gifts and bequests, I would suggest that city officials strive to adhere to and enhance the donor's intent rather than seeking ways around the donor's restrictions."
In 1995 a city commissioner suggested selling some of the land at the Vanech Recreation Center.
About 21 years later, Snair attended an event pertaining to a site plan for the new stadium complex as part of the Player Development Complex.
"Vanech Complex was nowhere to be seen," she said.
In 2019 she contacted the city because nothing had been done, Snair said.
She asked city officials to return the money to the estate.
Former City Attorney Tom Trask has said the city had complied with the terms of the 1989 agreement, city officials say.
"To all of our knowledge, everything was done according to all the agreements," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. "As the city attorney at that time, he felt very comfortable with every step we took."
Whether the city should have taken the money is a different conversation, and signage honoring Vanech is not complete because the city hasn't "finished our piece of the property and remodeling," Bujalski said.
She suggested Snair have private conversations with commissioners. Snair said she had.
"Well, you haven't had it with me," Bujalski said.
"Stay tuned," Snair said, drawing laughter.
Commissioner Moe Freaney asked if there was another location to honor Vanech since the issue "is muddied at best.”
She suggested that Stirling Park be considered.
"It could be honoring Mr. Vanech, who did give us a significant amount of money," Freaney said. "He deserves that. I wish the next citizen could come up and give us $500,000, and they won't if we don't have some way to do that."
Signage has been designed. A small company got the bid, said city Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi, adding it's been frustrating for staff to get the new sign.
But staff gets emails from the company saying that they are still working on it.
"I'll keep pushing," Gizzi said.
Bujalski asked City Attorney Nikki Day to review the issue pertaining to the donation.
"Just to make sure there isn't another opinion, if you will," Bujalski said.