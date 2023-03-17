DUNDEDIN — While addressing a proposed rate increase for boat slips, Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski called the Dunedin Marina her happy place.
She noted that she had a boat in the marina and is a lifetime member of the Dunedin Boat Club.
A resolution to raise slip rentals by 10% effective April 1 is needed simply to support the marina fund and make sure it stays in the black, Bujalski said, shortly before commissioners voted 4-1 on March 9 to approve the rate increase.
The marina, Edgewater Park, the pier and other amenities are a huge attraction for residents, and city officials want to make it the best it can be, Bujalski said, adding that sometimes there are "bumps in the road" as they try to get there.
"But I want to assure everybody that we're working hard, and we're not trying to make rash decisions which is why we are doing a 10% first to stabilize everything and holding off on the rest. We don't want to feel pressure," Bujalski said.
City officials want to have the community involved in the process, she said.
"There is just a lot of beating up about the marina, and it's not just recent — it's been going on for three or four years now,” she said. “We are just trying to do the best we can.”
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said city officials have to start generating revenue or they will just keep getting more in the hole.
A dredging project and COVID prompted city officials to wait on raising rates because they didn't want to have a negative impact on slip renters.
"If we put that off again, then we are looking at a much larger increase. So we want to start generating that revenue, keep the reserve as whole as we can moving forward with the capital projects," Bramley said.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said the resolution on slip rentals is the initial first step and more discussions on the marina issues will come.
"Given the financial situation of the fund now and the general knowledge that it does need an enhancement to it, I'm in favor of this," Gow said.
Commissioner Robert Walker said it's not question of whether rates should be increased because projections show the city eventually dipping into the fund and reserves for the marina.
"It's a matter of being fiscally responsible and making sure we don't do that," Walker said.
He said for the discussion at that meeting, he doesn't see how city officials don't raise the rates.
“It's been 2015 that's been the last rate increase,” Walker said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said the commission needs to start "filling the hole" in some way and take a deeper look into other marina issues later, such as having floating docks.
"We're crazy not to do floating docks. There's sea rise coming," Freaney said.
Commissioner John Tornga voted against the adoption of the resolution.
He said, "We’re walking our way into what we have been doing with many other funds."
Commissioners brought in a consultant, in this case spending $35,000, he said, and "now we are justifying what we are trying to do based on what they said. They really have said nothing about this. They simply said you need some more money. We knew that."
However, he supports a 10% increase if it would go for capital improvements.
City officials are working on getting answers to questions commissioners have, Bujalski said.
"For me personally, I'm going to look to my city manager, I'm going to look to my harbor master and I'm going to look to my finance director to tell me how to split up that 10%. Because that's not my role. As the administrator that's your role. I'm giving you an amount of money. I can only assume that given the fact we haven't had a rate increase since 2015, that expenses have gone up," she said.
City officials plan to have a workshop May 2 for further discussion and direction on the rate structure at the marina and related topics.
They also expect to prepare a master plan for marina. Bujalski said the development and approval of a master plan will be a two-year process and another three years before it gets into a budget.
David Pero, who lives on Edgewater Drive, said it appears the 10% increase "was pulled out of the air to cover expenses."
He said it doesn't seem there was an apples-to-apples comparison in the study, especially when it comes to amenities and rates.
"I think that needs to be a deeper dive," he said.
Bramley said she would like to meet with Pero and anybody else who would like to discuss the study and go over it item by item.
The consulting firm, Raftelis, is a reputable company that does international work, Bramley said, and specializes in rate studies.
"There aren't a lot of companies that specialize in marina rate studies. Because not a lot of cities do a rate study for a marina. They just raise the rates. That's not going to make it here. That's not going to work here, in any way shape or form," Bramley said.