DUNEDIN — Jack Greenfield, 91, is as close as they come to being a walking encyclopedia about the history of the Dunedin Falcons baseball team.
He has lived in Dunedin for 52 years and is a fixture at the Falcons' games.
"Somehow about 40 years ago I got really interested in high school sports, particularly the baseball team. I really can't explain my interest, but it has become a major hobby for me," he said.
He likes the intimacy of high school baseball fields, the team and fans from the community.
"The game first of all is abbreviated. People would sit through a seven-inning game but not a nine," he said.
Fans get to know the players, their parents and grandparents, and it's an inexpensive activity.
"I’d like to highlight the long-term and consistent success of this program," he said. "We play very good baseball. Being a fan aside, Dunedin and maybe Seminole have the strongest long-term histories in baseball here. Dunedin has never had losing season. That's remarkable when you consider it started in 1962," he said.
Greenfield and his wife, Phyllis, are from the small town of Morris, Illinois. Typically in a three-year period, Greenfield will miss about two games, even traveling by bus to away games.
Greenfield also has also served on city committees among other volunteer work. He and Phyllis were inducted into the Dunedin Senior Hall of Fame in 2014.
Taking on the job of handling some community relations for the team, he prepared a briefing paper titled "Sixty one years of high school baseball excellence."
The program has enjoyed "unbroken prosperity" with a total of only five head coaches, his paper says, before McCarty took the reins.
The Falcons have always been supported by a strong parent booster club, the city, the Toronto Blue Jays and more than 100 business and individual sponsorships, the paper says.
The team won a Division A state championship in its third year, 1964, under Coach A.D. Pollack, repeating the feat again in 2008 in Division 5A under Coach Tom Hilbert.
"We have had a succession of very good coaches. These kids have excelled, not only in baseball, but for the most part, academics. They have turned out to be just fine young men," Greenfield said.
New head coach Brett McCarty appreciates Greenfield's support for the team, calling him "one of a kind."
"He sets a great model for those of us who are younger than him to continue to stay close and connect it to the game of baseball," McCarty said.