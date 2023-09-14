When the Suncoast Genealogy Society was formed there were no home DNA tests to find long lost or unknown relatives.
You couldn’t hop onto the computer to browse U.S. Census records to trace your family. And finding simple connections in a family tree could take weeks or months compared to minutes online today.
But local genealogists had no sense of the technological advances to come when, after they took a class taught by Shirley Kaufhold at the Palm Harbor Library, they formed a genealogy society to pursue their family histories in March 1983. They did their in-depth research with tools available at the time.
"I remember in the early 90's having to write to court houses to obtain birth, marriage and death records. There was no email," said Shari Harmon, who joined in 1988 and still is active.
The group was originally called the Palm Harbor Area Genealogy Society. A few months later, it was noted that members were from many areas of Pinellas County, not just Palm Harbor, and the name was changed to the Suncoast Genealogy Society. The organization celebrated its incorporation in 1989.
From the beginning, the society has published a monthly newsletter and offered genealogy classes to the public.
These classes – which take advantage of today's technology and online genealogy tools – have been offered twice a year since 1997.
Monthly meetings are currently held on the fourth Saturday of the month, at 1 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library and guests are always welcome. If you need help with your genealogy, members of the society are available, in the genealogy department at the library Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.
The society has canvassed several local cemeteries and published five cemetery books. More recent canvasing projects have been posted on the Find-a-Grave web site.
The society sponsors two fund raising seminars a year. The next one will be Oct. 28,1-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library, and features Cyndi Inge as the guest speaker. Inge a genealogist for 43 years, and creator of Cyndi’s List, will offer two programs.
For more information about the society or its events check their website: sgsfl.com, email info@sgsfl.com or connect on Facebook.