DUNEDIN — Wide concrete sidewalks, roundabouts and raised medians are among the improvements suggested for Skinner Boulevard in hopes of accommodating a variety of users.
City officials and representatives of the Florida Department of Transportation discussed plans for the project at a City Commission work session Jan. 10.
Bob Ironsmith, director of economic and housing development, called plans for Skinner Boulevard an exciting project, expected to be under way in the early fall in 2024 at a construction cost of $7.3 million.
"It's not just a project to create safety, but it's also redevelopment, it's economic development. It's other mobility choices, whether it's pedestrians or cyclists. It has 7-foot bike lanes which is pretty unique. It's got 10-foot sidewalks," Ironsmith said.
Tracy Hood, DOT district consultant project management engineer, said the DOT plans to do a lane reduction through the entire length of Skinner Boulevard from Broadway to Oak Street.
Roundabouts are proposed for Douglas and Highland avenues, a mast arm signal at Bass Boulevard and Main Street.
Bus pullouts, decorative streets lights and a raised medium to provide “a good landscaping opportunity" are also proposed, Hood said.
A half dozen or a dozen parking spaces could be provided, but officials say that number may be reduced.
In the first segment, from Broadway to Douglas, there will be a 12-feet lane in each direction, except heading toward Broadway, where heading west turn lanes are proposed.
The reason they have bicycles being used in the roadway as opposed to having their own seven-foot lanes has a lot to do with westbound direction, Hood said.
"We don't have room to provide both the 7-foot bikeway and both turn lanes. We felt that the turn lanes were important without encroaching on the medium," Hood said.
Ten-foot sidewalks are considered wide enough to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians if they are not comfortable sharing the roadway with automobiles.
Commissioner Jeff Gow, noting that there are no bike lanes from Broadway to Douglas, said there is a lot of activity in the area.
"So my takeaway is on that is we prefer to have medians than a bike lane, and with all that congestion we are acknowledging yes we are going to have bikes in direct path with cars," Gow said. "That's a concern for me."
He also was concerned that pedestrians on that section would be "screaming why are bicyclists in my path? Which is what we hear everywhere on the (Pinellas) Trail."
Hood said the FDOT could take away some of the median and be able to put 7-foot bike lanes through that section if that's the will of the community.
"As far as the 10-foot sidewalks, bicyclists can use any sidewalks," Hood said, adding that wasn't an issue.
With the 10-foot sidewalks and bike lanes in that section, "it just seems to be a whole lot of stuff that day to day people aren't going to know what to use; I think it sends a message if we can at least be more consistent on that, even if that means reducing the width of the sidewalk," Gow said.
The 10 feet sidewalks have impact, Ironsmith said, for multi-use.
"It's something you see down in St. Pete and other places; the 10 feet allows five people in a row to walk," he said.
He added that he liked the idea of separating the bicyclists from the sidewalk aspect.
With wider sidewalks and bike lanes, the DOT has found they have a different level of users, Hood said.
"We got the guys in the Spandex. ... They are going to go in the road no matter what's out there," Hood said.
On the side of the spectrum there are families to be concerned about.
"What the 10-foot sidewalk provides is a way if somebody is just not comfortable in the road they can co-exist with the pedestrians, the walkers," Hood said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney was concerned about the different type of users causing conflicts.
"We have a moment here and for me I think any time we have moment we should probably think proactively about creating less conflicts. To me keeping the bikes and pedestrians separated is important," Freaney said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said she thinks having a separated bicycle lane is important along the whole corridor even though bicyclists can't be kept off the sidewalk.
"If you give them their own lane you are at least going to reduce some of the likelihood," Bujalski said.
The project schedule includes a public meeting this spring. After the bidding process is completed in March through late May of 2024, construction is expected to start in the early fall of 2024 and completed in the summer and fall of 2026.
Other project costs of the DOT's Complete Streets program project include $967,000 for the design and about $50,000 for lighting. The estimated utility undergrounding, which is a city cost, is $2 million.