DUNEDIN — Coming soon to the Dunedin Public Library: Birding backpacks.
It's an idea that Library Director Phyllis Gorshe got from the Palm Beach County library system.
Suffice it to say that Gorshe, being the president of the Florida Library Association, has connections.
"We are going to be doing that. So you can check out a backpack that has binoculars. Everything on birding and bird watching," Gorshe said.
Getting a grant from the Dunedin Rotary Club also was a big help. She hopes to have the program in place this summer.
A member of the FLA since 1998, she was elected the director of Region Four, which includes Pinellas County, a few years ago. After a term as vice president of the FLA, she was elected president this year. Her terms ends in May.
As president of the FLA's annual conference, which will be held May 23-25 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Gorshe's responsibilities include picking the theme and keynote speaker. This year's theme is Reset and Reconnect, which is related to the pandemic.
"It's just about kind of getting back after the closures, and the pandemic. The high points of it. Getting back to what to we were all doing, resetting, reconnecting with our community and our partners," she said.
Gorshe said the FLA works on advocacy, such as getting more state aid to public libraries, among other functions.
"It's at the same rate we were getting in 1992. So obviously, libraries are doing so much more," Gorshe said. "For us in Pinellas County we are very fortunate that we are supported well. But for some of the rural libraries in Florida, that state aid, that's like the only money they get."
Gorshe is celebrating her 22nd year working with the city of Dunedin. She has been director of the library since 2011. Previously she was the head of the youth department.
Asked what gives her the most satisfaction, Gorshe said she is fortunate to have a great staff.
"I love the people I work with and I love serving our community. I love when people say how wonderful the library is or when they find something they are looking for. Or when they find about a service we have that they didn't know," she said. "I learn something new every day."
The library has about 26,000 cardholders and 149,000 items in the building. It also has numerous online resources. She also compliments the Friends of the Library for their volunteer efforts.
Gorshe's responsibilities extend beyond the building, such as working with the schools and partnering with other city departments.
"Whatever kind of help I can get them, I'm ready to work with them," Gorshe said, such as filling in for City Manager Jennifer Bramley as other city officials have if she is absent.
Gorshe's dedication and love of community is not lost on city officials, either, such as Commissioner Moe Freaney, who called Gorshe a "superstar."
"She's the library director but she is so much more," she said, noting that she is involved with the Dunedin Council of Organizations, the schools and other activities in Dunedin
"I know that Jennifer (Bramley) counts on that and leans on that as well because she has a lot of historic knowledge about the community as well as just because of her involvement," Freaney said
To have a director achieve the level of being the head of the state library association, "says a lot about the person. It says a lot about the city," Freaney said. "It quite frankly is something you always want to encourage your employees at any level to do."
Commissioner Deborah Kynes had similar praise for Gorshe, calling her the "best of the best."
"She is a born leader. She's innovative and very smart," she said.
Gorshe said there are 823 members in the Florida Library Association. She will probably get an earful about new trends at the conference.
"That's what I like about other libraries. We don't steal each other's ideas. We share them," Gorshe said.