Local students on The Citadel's dean's list
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel.
The students are James Moore and Lucien Summers-Powell, both of Palm Harbor.
The dean's list recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Skunda named top groundskeeper
DUNEDIN — TD Ballpark groundskeeper Pat Skunda has been named the Florida State League Groundskeeper of the Year.
The recognition was awarded Dec. 7 by Minor League Baseball. This award is given to the best graded field in the Florida State League voted on by coaches and staff from each team in the league. Skunda and his staff earned high remarks from all teams who visited TD Ballpark during the 2022 season with the field being regarded as Major League quality.
He has also earned the honor four times for his work in the Gulf Coast League, most recently winning in 2016.
Trust wins $2M in Mega Millions
TALLAHASSEE – Barnett Bailey, 69, of Palm Harbor, managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust, has claimed a $2 million prize from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
The winning ticket was purchased from Winn Dixie, 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
