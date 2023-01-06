DUNEDIN — Judging by the amount of food it puts on its guests' tables, Dunedin Cares lives up to its name.
The nonprofit organization continues to face space needs and other growing pains at its food pantry at 1630 Pinehurst Road at Faith Lutheran Church, but it has a lot of support from the community.
A big challenge is lack of space for the pantry's operations, said JoAnne Fell, executive director of Dunedin Cares Inc. and other Dunedin Cares representatives.
"That's our dream — to move to a larger facility. As you can see, the need is out there," she said. "We are operating a store in 1,200 square feet. The other 1,200 square feet is warehouse."
Yet to be determined is whether the pantry will move to another location or remain on the church property.
Including all of Dunedin Cares outreach efforts and shopping days, the pantry serves about 750 families a month, Fell said.
"That's individual family units. That's not individual people," she said.
Having a larger facility will take time and money. The optimum would be a building with about 7,500 square feet with high-rack warehousing and a pallet jack, Fells said.
The pantry has about $20,000 in a fund for a new building, said Becky Hart, who is the treasurer on the board of directors for food pantry.
Heath Watson, interim president, agrees that the pantry needs a new building.
"Not only are we busting out of our seams, but the building is beginning to fall apart," Watson said. "That's a need."
Dunedin Care representatives have been in discussions with the city about finding to new location. They also have been in conversations with church representatives about remaining on the property and have a good relationship with the two churches nearby.
"They really don't want to see us go," Watson said. "I believe we can make that work. It's the simple things. We wouldn't have to change our address. Everybody already knows where we are."
Monetary donations are very important to Dunedin Cares as well as food, Fell said.
"We have to purchase a lot of food to just keep things going. So leveling it out and making people understand that we need food all year long. And we need the basics all year long," she said.
Among the items on the everyday basic wish list are dry pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, jelly, canned chicken, ketchup, mustard, cereals, mayonnaise, shampoo and soap.
Watson praised grocery stores, restaurants, pet stores and other businesses and organizations that support the pantry.
"It's a wonderful encouragement to know that the community backs what we are doing here," he said.
The pantry serves Dunedin, Clearwater and Palm Harbor and requires shoppers to provide photo IDs with an address to one of those locations. For hours of operation and other information visit dunedincares.org.
"In August we had to restrict our geography a little bit because we were getting such an influx of people from south Pinellas County — way north in Tarpon, and honestly, we couldn't handle the numbers. So we had to say what are the dominant zip codes we are serving. Then we sort of made a circle and said that's the area we will continue to serve," Fell said.
Fell praised the 105 volunteers for their dedication.
"I can't tell you how hard these people work. They show up every time. There is a lot of heavy lifting involved. There's a pace that is incredible sometimes," said Fell, who has been executive director since April of 2021.
Fell, who worked in the corporate legal world for many years, said she's found a purpose in life in her current position.
"It's hard work, but it's absolutely a labor of love for me because I'm surrounded by the world's greatest volunteers, a very supportive board, and a community that is just incredible," Fell said.
She particularly enjoys the three Wednesdays a month when a group of seniors shop for an hour and it's not crowded at the pantry.
"They are by far my favorite people. But don't let them know that," she said.
Watson volunteers every two weeks and enjoys spending time with the shoppers.
"Just seeing the way our guests are loved and cared for in addition to just getting some food. Just some kindness in their moment of need. I love watching that, seeing that happen. You can only see that if you volunteer here. That's probably the greatest joy," Watson said.
He lauded co-founders Joe Mackin, who retired in April as president of the pantry, and the late Ed Hughes for their efforts to establish the pantry in November of 2015.
"Joe took what Ed started and brought it to a whole another level of feeding so many," Watson said.
David Martin has volunteered for two months at the pantry, having also volunteered at other pantries. He said he is glad to help people get the food they need.
"Situations put them in circumstances where either this is a permanent situation or a temporary situation. And I just like being part of seeing them smile when they leave here," Martin said, "when they know they got food to put on the table for their families."
"So many people are in tears when they are leaving here because they are just elated," he said.