DUNEDIN — Coach Brett McCarty relished the chance to step to up to the plate for the Dunedin High School Falcons baseball team.
He saw a few Falcons games last year, and the job opening to be coach at DHS was one of the first for which he applied.
"Honestly, it was just the rich history of baseball here," he said. "That's what really drew me in."
Growing up in Birmingham, Ala., McCarty played baseball at a high school in Trussville, Ala. He continued to play ball at Southeastern University in Lakeland.
After being an assistant baseball coach at Anclote High School, McCarty took the coaching position at Dunedin High, where he also teaches English.
McCarty' first name has its origin from baseball. Kansas City Royals' George Brett, mostly a third baseman, was his father's hero.
"I ended up throwing right-handed and batting left-handed. Wasn't as good as him for sure, but was able to play the same position and at least throw and hit the same way," McCarty said.
One of his favorite players is Joe Mauer, who was with the Minnesota Twins for 15 years as a designated hitter, first baseman and catcher. His career batting average is .306.
McCarty said he got in trouble with a college professor because McCarty was infatuated with Mauer's swing and watched him repeatedly. Call it passion.
He and his team are looking forward to continuing the Falcons' many years of success on the ball diamond, which includes winning district, regional and state championships.
One of the team's strengths this year will be pitching, McCarty said.
"We got some great arms this year," he said. "And defensively we are looking very, very solid as well."
Among the key players is senior Jessiah Branch, a shortstop.
"I think he will be one of the best defensive shortstops in the area," McCarty said.
He also expects strong performances from left-handed pitchers Trey Beard, a junior, and Greyson McNeill, a sophomore. They play other positions, too.
"Both of those guys have set a high standard for this team along with Jessiah," McCarty said.
The Falcons take on IMG on Feb. 22 at in Bradenton.
"They are one of the top-ranked teams in the nation," McCarty said. "We look forward to that game, starting off the season with that."
He also mentioned Cypress Creek, based in Wesley Chapel, Poly Prep Country Day, based in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Palm Harbor University to be among the tough opponents on the schedule.
McCarty and the team look forward to building on the Falcons' success and history.
"Our guys are excited about being able to leave their own mark. They have really bought into the mentality that what we have isn't given to us," McCarty said. "But it's earned."