DUNEDIN — A 3-D digitalization project on the Kellogg mansion is expected to be launched at the Dunedin Library sometime during the first quarter of next year.
Cherisse Ponraj, who is one of the coordinators of the project, said supporters of the digital preservation endeavor have found a partner in the USF Libraries' Digital Heritage and Humanities Collections under direction of Lori Collins.
The research entity uses 3-D and documentation strategies to record heritage sites, objects and landscapes around the world.
Their work is aligned with the work underway to preserve the Kellogg mansion digitally, Ponraj said.
"They have done lots of other historical buildings both locally and across the state," Ponraj said.
With funds raised for the 3-D project, the DHHC will be paid a fee of $20,000.
The DHHC has done projects such as the Cape Canaveral 3-D Space History Program, the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument in St. Augustine and the Jackson Rooming House in Tampa, which was added in 2007 to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Ponraj, a member of the Dunedin Preservation Advisory Committee, said the Dunedin project is not just about the experience of seeing and looking at the mansion in a 3-D environment.
"It's also about conveying the history of the mansion," she said, "which also gets lost in a lot of the pictures you see online. And there is a lot of false information printed online about the mansion."
Funds raised so far will be used for a presentation involving the current time frame of the mansion. Future presentations involve other time periods.
About $32,500 has been raised for the project and fundraising continues. Visit https://fundrazr.com/KelloggMansion for more information and to donate.
Along those lines, Vinnie Luisi, director of the Dunedin History Museum, presented a $3,400 check to City Commissioner Deborah Kynes on Dec. 2 for the 3-D project, which the museum supports. Kynes is liaison to the Dunedin Historical Preservation Committee.
He said 187 guests attended a farewell gala Nov. 6 at the mansion at 129 Buena Vista Drive.
Luisi thanked city officials as well as the new owners of the mansion, David Wenk and Christa Carpenter, for their cooperation in plans for an auction and related activities.
An auction of mansion furnishings raised between $40,000 and $45,000 for the museum before the auctioneers' commission was deducted.
Through tours of the mansion after the auction, $37,000 was raised for the Dunedin Historical Museum. Luisi gave the 90-minute tours three times a day for six days.
More than 350 members of the community toured the mansion.
"So again, in my 27 years as director — it's like our garden party. I've never reached that kind of goal. So thank you," Luisi said.
The Kellogg Mansion was built in 1925 in the Mediterranean Revival architectural style by home builder Edward Frischkorn, who was the original owner of the home. He later sold it to W.K. Kellogg, the founder of the Kellogg Company, which produced Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and other food.
Physical preservation of the mansion was ruled out because of the millions of dollars in costs estimated to obtain available land, move the 18-inch masonry-walled buildings, renovation, operations, staffing, and maintenance.