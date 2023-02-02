DUNEDIN — Steady as she goes with no “rate shock.” That's what city officials in essence want for the Dunedin Marina as they examine its operations and finances and prepare to propose rate increases for users.
For about three hours on Jan. 24 city, commissioners discussed a marina rate study with consultants, staff and advisory board members.
Commissioners, by consensus, gave staff the go-ahead to staff to draft an ordinance seeking a 10% rate increase in slip rentals. Staff expects to bring the ordinance before the commission in May. That should buy staff time to solicit input from the public, come back with a comprehensive report and get further direction from the City Commission on a possible another rate increase in October, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
City officials also plan to hold two outreach meetings with the public in late February.
"Our philosophy in approaching this rate study and any increase in the rate study is to ensure we don't have a lot of rate shock going on within the marina," Bramley said.
Staff is looking at the longer term, and eventually the marina fund will be balanced and docks will be replaced. They have a realistic idea of all the capital improvements, that are needed in the marina and it's in staff's proposal, she said.
"It really a matter the way the commission would like to approach this. Front load it or work it in over time. But you get to the same spot eventually. That's the important part," Bramley said.
David Loeffert, a member of the city's Finance Board, said the board believes the marina is an underperforming asset.
He said the marina hasn't had a rate increase in eight years. In the meantime the consumer price index has increased 26.6%.
"No business that I know operates like this," Loeffert said, adding that the board doesn't think city official should spend six years bringing its rates more in line with the market.
The board proposed a 25% increase in slip rentals by April 1, he said, after looking at several scenarios.
"We are not talking about raising the rent for elderly people here. We are talking about folks that own 25- to 60-foot sailboats and power boats and commercial fishing vessels," Loeffert said.
Bramley said the marina is not a commercial enterprise.
"I'm aware of how to run a business," she said. "However, this is an amenity, like a park for the residents of the city of Dunedin. The important part is we eventually get there. We will get in the black in this part and that's the important part," she said.
Mayor Julie Bujalski said that city officials are working on a master plan that will make clear what improvements are needed at the marina.
"I think what's important here is (that) there is a hole that needs to be filled by an increase in revenue that needs to get started now. When we approve our ordinance, we are not approving it forever," Bujalski said.
Raftelis, a consulting firm that conducted the marina rate study, recommends “rate phasing due to uncertainty around business cycle and price elasticity, as well as to minimize rate impacts to customers.”
Liveaboard fees also were also discussed. Thierry Boveri, vice president of Raftelis, said those fees are low compared to some marinas they surveyed, so one of the recommendations they have is to raise them and the commercial use surcharge.
"For liveaboards (it’s) the only place in Dunedin you can live and not pay a property tax for all the other amenities that you enjoy in the city," Commissioner Moe Freaney said.
The Marine Advisory Committee said in a memo that it agreed with consultant's recommendation to phase in rates over time, beginning with 10 percent in April.
Sharon Williams, a member of the committee, said the panel will go over numbers in detail pertaining to the marina "for the first time in a very long time so we all have an understanding of it."
She suggested that city officials and a small number of members from the Finance Board and the Marine Advisory Committee look at the figures together to determine what it will cost to improve the slips and docks and address other issues.