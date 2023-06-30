TARPON SPRINGS — The sixth annual Officer Charlie K. Memorial Blood and Platelet Drive is set for Tuesday, July 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Publix parking lot at 40932 U.S. 19 in Tarpon.
The event, held in conjunction with the One Blood organization, honors the late Tarpon Springs Police Officer Charles “Charlie K.” Kondek, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2014.
According to Kondek’s widow, Teresa Kondek, participation in the drive has increased every year despite facing setbacks both obvious and unexpected.
“We want to make it bigger every year, and each year the numbers continue to go up,” Kondek said as she made final preparations for the 2023 event, held on her husband’s, and America’s, birthday.
“We always have good turnouts, despite the summer heat and having it on the holiday, even during COVID. Last year, we had officers come from Clearwater, Largo and Pasco. So, we hope to see that continue this year.”
Kondek said she typically serves hot dogs, sodas and waters to donors and their families, but this year the owners of Palm Harbor eatery Wings, Etc. offered to donate wings. In addition to the food and drinks, donors, who must be 16 years and older, will receive a T-shirt, a $20 e-gift card, and a wellness checkup.
Kondek noted she’s has been busy trying to get a cabin built in the mountains of North Carolina that will serve as a relaxing, scenic retreat for law enforcement officers, first responders and families of the fallen.
“I have everything done except getting it built!” she said, noting she’s been frustrated finding a qualified contractor licensed in the Tarheel State. “But I think once it gets started, things will fall into place.”
But she acknowledged hosting the annual blood drive on Independence Day is something she looks forward to, because it’s all about giving back, helping others, and keeping his memory alive.
“Charlie was a hardworking, giving, proud American,” she said prior to the 2020 event, which was held four months after the pandemic hit. “He was a faithful blood donor and encouraged our kids to do the same. It seems fitting to honor him on his birthday with something positive and giving, just as he was when he was alive.”
If you go:
What: Sixth annual Officer Charlie K Memorial Blood and Platelet Drive
When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Publix parking lot, 40932 U.S. 19 N., Tarpon Springs
Details: The blood drive held in honor of Tarpon Springs Police Officer Charles “Charlie K” Kondek, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2014, is hosted by the Kondek family in conjunction with One Blood. Donors, who must be 16 years and older, will receive gift $20 e-gift cards, support for first responder T-shirts, wings courtesy of Wings, Etc., and a wellness checkup.
For more info, visit Oneblood.org/kondek or call 1-888-936-6283.