DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski remembers needing advice on a contentious issue involving Cedar Creek.
She wondered who she could call who is unbiased and would provide factual information and photographs.
She reached out to Vinnie Luisi, the director of the Dunedin History Museum, who gave her information and showed her pictures of what the creek looked like.
People contended the creek never had water in it, Bujalski said at the City Commission's Aug. 17 meeting.
“He proved them wrong, and I still thank you for that because I still have those pictures," said Bujalski.
Bujalski, commissioners and others praised Luisi, who is retiring after 30 years at the helm of the museum.
“We can't thank you enough for everything you've given to this community. You mean a lot to us. We know your heart has always been in the right place," Bujalski said.
Mark Middleton, chairman of the museum's board of directors, said Luisi has been more than "a keeper of the past."
"He has been in architect, shaping the way we understand and appreciate our community’s legacy," Middleton said.
Among Luisi's innovative initiatives is "History Comes Alive" at the Dunedin Cemetery. The event has given "a voice to those who came before us, ensuring that their tales will continue to inspire us," Middleton said.
Luisi’s three decades of commitment to the museum has solidified the foundation upon which future generations will stand learn and grow, he added. "HIs work will be remembered not as a chapter in Dunedin's history, but as a testament to what is possible when one man's passion is ignited by his love for the community he lives in," Middleton said.
Said Commissioner Jeff Gow: “You not only know the facts of Dunedin, but you know the stories behind them. You know not just the person, but the family. You know what they did, how they got here.”
Luisi thanked the commission for its support.
"Besides all of you, I want to thank the city for all the years of participating with the museum. If it wasn't for the city I don't know where we would be today. You should all take the credit for what we've done today at the museum," Luisi said.
He also thanked the people he has worked with over the years, including board members, volunteers and school teachers.
"I enjoyed working with all of them. It's a passion, as you said mayor," Luisi said.
In 1993, Luisi said, he walked into the museum like any other resident that wanted to know about their community.
"And sitting at a little desk and a one-and-half-room museum was Vivien Skinner Grant," Luisi said.
Grant was a founding member of the Dunedin Historical Society and served five terms on the City Commission.
"She grabbed me by the shoulders and said, 'We need you,'" Luisi said.
From that day forth Luisi has been with the museum. A new director has been named, but at the time this article was published her name has not been disclosed. The board of directors conducted a nationwide search to replace Luisi.
The new director was said to have big shoes to fill.
"Nobody is ever going to fill your shoes, Vinnie. We love you," Bujalski said.