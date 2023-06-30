DUNEDIN — When George Ann Bissett interviewed to be the executive director of the Dunedin Fine Art Center 19 years ago, she had never managed a visual arts venue.
“I had never worked a lot in the visual arts,” Bissett said. “I had worked a lot in the performing arts.”
With a background in theater, her past jobs included working with theaters from Pittsburgh to England and cultivating major gifts for the University of North Carolina.
“I really loved my job in major gifts there,” she recalled.
But when her husband, Colin, got a job with the Largo Cultural Center, she interviewed for an opening at DFAC.
Bissett said the committee that ultimately hired her kept coming back to the fact that she did not have a visual arts background.
“But I told them, ‘All types of theater are all about art,’” she said.
Almost two decades later, she has a home at DFAC and is as much a part of the fabric of the nonprofit agency as the works created in the fiber arts classes taught there.
Recently, she announced she would be stepping down from her post as president and CEO in September.
During her tenure, she has increased the size of the facility from 18,000 to 40,000 square feet and grown the staff from three full-time employees to 17. What started as a $650,000 budget has grown to over $2.4 million, and the center has 20 working studios and seven galleries.
Most recently, Bissett and her staff completed a capital campaign called “Creative Visions” that raised more than $7.5 million to start a food arts program and renovate existing facilities.
But Bissett’s tenure at DFAC has not been without its challenges. Among her biggest struggles over the past 19 years included keeping the business running during the pandemic.
“I laid off seven people during COVID,” she said. “But we stayed open.”
Staff manned the doors of the center, took temperatures and mandated masks for all visitors. Summer camp participants in 2020 shrunk by more than half and finances suffered.
Other challenges have occurred just this year. Longtime Chief Operating Officer Ken Hannon retired, and soon after that Chief Financial Officer David Barton died suddenly. And since then, Bissett has lost almost a third of her staff for various reasons.
So the new director will be starting with several new employees — which Bissett does not necessarily see as a bad thing. A new staff will have new ideas and enthusiasm, she figures.
“I’ve told my staff, trust your board and trust your search committee,” Bissett said.
The board has retained Kittleman & Associates to recruit the organization’s next CEO. “They will find the right person,” Bissett said.
When asked how Bissett, 77, made the decision to retire, she said after thinking about it for a while she woke up one morning last September and knew it was time.
“I woke up thinking, ‘You know, it’s probably time for someone else to run this,’” she said. “I can’t explain it, I just had this feeling.”
Bissett has high hopes for the future of the organization with a new executive director at the helm.
“I just hope their programs just keep growing,” she said. “Can it grow more? Of course it can.”
Board Chair Mike Bowman says the right person for the job has big shoes to fill.
“George Ann is amazing,” he said. “She can do anything. The energy she brings to this job is like nothing I’ve seen before. We hate to see her go.”
Bowman says the new executive director will need to hit the ground running.
“Our goal is to find someone who can continue the excellent work George Ann has done and help us continue to step up even higher,” he said.