What is lurking in those mysterious upstairs rooms not open to the public at the Palm Harbor Museum? Nothing more frightening than an occasional ghost story, or perhaps an alarming costume or Halloween decoration.
What is securely stored there are photos, written records and physical objects making up the museum’s Archives and Collection, an essential aspect of all history museums and a very important part of the Palm Harbor Museum’s mission.
Nancy Mitchem and other volunteers are working behind the scenes to organize and research these items, enter them into a data base and store them “in the cloud.” Eventually individuals will be able to explore their heritage and read online about the items in the museum’s collection.
After moving to Crystal Beach, Mitchem and her husband visited the Palm Harbor Museum to learn more about the history of Faith Mission, which had been located in Crystal Beach. “During our visit, I discovered that the museum needed volunteer archivists,” Mitchem said. “Shortly after, I began volunteering.”
She feels it’s important to keep records of museum items to preserve an accurate inventory of what is physically in the collection. “This ensures that the museum is able to efficiently preserve, collect, and exhibit the cultural memory of the Palm Harbor area, which includes Palm Harbor (formerly Sutherland), Crystal Beach, East Lake, Curlew, Indian Bluff, Ozona and Wall Springs,” she said. “In addition, locating items in the collection will be easier to find and access.
“The Palm Harbor Museum's collection is currently being added to the Web Edition of PastPerfect Museum Software, a cloud-based database storage of objects, photos, archives, and other items. This provides the museum with an organized, consistent and secure digital record of the physical items there.”
Since she began volunteering at the Palm Harbor Museum, Mitchem has completed a master of arts degree in library and information science. “My course work included archives and records management, digital curation and a semester of supervised fieldwork at the Palm Harbor Museum establishing the foundation for the PastPerfect Museum Software,” said Mitchem, who works full-time as Youth Services Librarian at the Tarpon Springs Library.
“The cataloguing of items at the museum benefits visitors by providing an enriching environment to learn more about their local history. This is done through the physical exhibits on display at the museum and through the educational programs provided by the museum. Cataloguing will allow volunteers to have the ability to conduct a comprehensive search for information about areas of interest for visitors. In the future, specific items may even be placed on display virtually on the Palm Harbor Museum website to give visitors a taste of what they will experience when they physically visit the museum.”
Mitchem said she is grateful to be joined by an incredible group of volunteers, including Bob Campbell, Mercily Toledo, Linda Duschl and Allison Holuban. “They are devoted to the important work of acquiring, recording, preserving, researching, displaying, and educating others with the items that are entrusted to the care of the Palm Harbor Historical Society and the Palm Harbor Museum,” she said.
Terry Fortner, a longtime volunteer and past president of the Historical Society, which operates the museum, invites anyone interested to join the group. “Volunteers organizing the Palm Harbor Museum collection discover intriguing stories relating to community history,” she pointed out. “We are always learning something new; it is fun and inspiring. If you are interested in being a ‘history detective’ helping with tasks to document the museum collection, please sign up and volunteer with us.”
Garden Care Days
The Palm Harbor Museum is in the process of partnering with Keep Pinellas Beautiful's Garden Ambassador Program to schedule three Garden Care Days to tend the native gardens. Museum members and visitors are invited to come by on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. Close-toed shoes, a hat, sunscreen, and long-sleeved shirts and sunglasses are recommended. Bring your water bottle and a favorite garden tool marked with your name. Tools, gloves, sunscreen, bug repellant and refreshments will be provided by Keep Pinellas Beautiful. Additional Garden Care Days will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 7. If you can help out, please RSVP at Eventbrite or by emailing the museum at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.
Family Fun Days
The Museum is hosting a series of Intergenerational Family Fun Discovery Days made possible by the Pinellas Community Foundation’s Faith Mission Grant. The third Free Family Intergenerational Discovery Day and Founders Day Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with activities, games, and fun for all ages, including refreshments, and celebrating the 40th birthday of the Palm Harbor Historical Society, founded in 1983!
Cabinet Display at the library
"Under the Sea, Local Marine Life," is the theme for a cabinet art display through Aug. 26, presented in collaboration with Palm Harbor Museum at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Avenue. It features creatures that live in the ocean habitats offshore of north Pinellas County. Featured artists whose works will be displayed in the community room will include Christopher Still, Vivek Lakhotia, and Rebecca Hallstrom.
Palm Harbor Museum Presents
The Museum Presents programs at the Palm Harbor Library are on break in July and August, but will resume at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, as Rachael Kangas presents “Erased Cemeteries of Tampa Bay.”
Kangas is Florida Public Archaeology Network Central and West Central Regions director. She will discuss how the lost graves were discovered, the ongoing nature of this work, recent findings and the archaeological process for locating and recovering lost graves, efforts to identify the buried and processes to restore or honor these historic cemeteries.
There is no charge to attend and all are welcome. Please RSVP on Eventbrite.
The programs will continue Oct. 4 with Gary R. Mormino, Ph.D., presenting “Dreams in the New Century: Florida’s First Decade of the New Millennium.” On Nov. 1, Hermann Trappman features “Tampa Bay’s Tocobaga” and on Dec. 6, Jeff Davis presents “Florida — A History in Pictures.” All programs are at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Visiting the museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Call 727-724-3054 for more information. Become a member of the Palm Harbor Museum and support the collection, preservation, and exhibition of the history of the Palm Harbor.
The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor Area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). Free parking is available. Visit the museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or email at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.