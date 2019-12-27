DUNEDIN — The cost of building the Dunedin Golf Club cart barn and pro shop just got even more expensive, with the city having to rent a temporary storage tent for three more months or maybe four.
The city is using a 50-by-120-foot tent to store golf carts at the club’s maintenance area while the old cart barn is demolished and a new one is constructed. During the Dec. 17 work session, as part of the consent agenda, city commissioners voted to extend the city’s contract with Smith Rents Tents for an additional three months at a cost of $26,997.
In a report, Public Works and Utilities Director Jorge Quintas said the quote received from the tent company provides for an optional fourth month rental at $8,999, which is not anticipated to be required.
He added that if an unforeseen delay in construction occurs, staff requests the City Commission to authorize an additional $8,999 award to SRT beyond the recommended $26,997 extension, if rental of the temporary tent for a fourth month become necessary.
He recalled the tent rental began on Jan. 22, when the commission approved a four-month agreement with Smith Rents Tents amounting to $43,450. Then on Aug. 20 staff asked the commission to award the firm a four-month contract extension in the amount of $38,160. Commissioners now approved an additional $26,997, with a $8,999 contingency if the barn is not substantially completed in March. The total project price just for renting the tent will be about $108,607 or $117,606 if the tent is needed into April.
Quintas noted on Oct. 1 the commission awarded a contract for building the golf cart barn and associated construction services to Design & Construction Innovations of Land O’ Lakes for $398,135. A pre-construction meeting was held with the contractor on Nov. 7.
During the meeting, Quintas said, the project construction and completion schedule was revised and compressed to arrive at a temporary certificate of occupancy date. The certificate would allow the DGC’s existing golf cart fleet to move in early while construction of the pro shop continues, prior to the issuance of the final certificate of occupancy for the overall project.
However, according to the updated schedule from the contractor, the cart barn portion of the project will not qualify for a temporary certificate of occupancy until the end of the first week of March 2020.
At a Nov. 19 commission meeting, golf course officials told commissioners a March completion date will significantly cut into their prime spring playing season and greatly impact their revenue.
During that meeting Dunedin Golf Club board of directors received City Commission approval to use a portion of the club’s capital replacement fund, in the amount of $60,000, to pay for DGC operational expenses through the end of their fiscal year, Dec. 31. Golf Club officials told commissioners they have incurred significant expenses transporting carts from the temporary storage area to the clubhouse. In addition, construction has chased away many “fee players,” who are not club members but play daily games, noting now the spring 2020 season will be impacted.
In October, Keith Fogarty, public services division director, told commissioners that once completed, the total cost of the project could be $690,000, including architect services, tent rentals and other items. In addition, the possibility that the tent that currently houses the club’s golf carts will have to be rented for a longer period of time could push the final project cost closer to $715,000.
Fogarty told commissioners although the project has gone through many changes, “it was determined just taking a Band-Aid approach and putting a new roof on the structure was not feasible.”
In January 2018, the city paid $9,800 for the services of architect Robert P. Resch III to conduct a structural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing assessment of the old structure. A consultant’s report on the structural integrity of the building “revealed several critical deficiencies within the cart barn. These critical items could not be addressed without meeting Florida Building Code or National Fire Protection Association requirements and criteria,” Fogarty said.
The cart barn and pro shop had to be demolished and totally rebuilt.
At that time City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners a better process will be put in place to estimate the cost of future projects.