Each year, the arrival of spring nudges us to get moving, like bears waking from a long winter's nap. And to find reasons to get off the couch, all you need is a list of programs and activities provided by the Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department.
From pickleball to golf, there is something for everyone — even if a walk in the park is all you need.
The City harbors a network of 13 lush parks and recently celebrated the grand opening of the 44-acre Gladys E. Douglas Preserve with picturesque Jerry Lake as its centerpiece. And as home to historic Honeymoon Island State Park, enjoyment of the city's great outdoors and waterways is always just a short drive away.
But if you are looking for something more challenging than a walk in the park or a day at the beach, the Dunedin Recreation Department offers a variety of athletic programs for all ages.
Among the most popular athletic programs are:
• Tennis and Pickleball — under the guidance of certified tennis and pickleball pro Greg Reardon. Reardon offers youth and adult classes throughout the week and Saturday mornings. He also provides private and group instruction.
• The immensely popular Stirling Park & Driving Range and adjacent 35-acre park with walking trails. The driving range provides private and group golf lessons, and summer golf camp, by longtime PGA teaching professional, Paul Sylvester.
• The 20-year-old North City Track program — for ages 5-15, as well as a youth cross-country component.
• A youth Flag Football program — for ages 7-15 which competes from January to early March.
• For the more daring at heart —Stirling Skate Park, featuring two bowls and a street plaza.
In addition to sport-specific programs, individual fitness activities are available at the Dunedin Community Center, which includes a state-of-the-art workout facility. The Community Center offers personal training and group exercise classes like Yoga, Zumba, Indoor Cycling, Pilates, Step Circuit Training, Strength & Stretch, and more.
One of the jewels on the Recreation Department's sports & fitness calendar is the Hog Hustle 5K Run. The 23rd edition of the race will be held Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8:00 am.
The race starts in front of Hale Senior Activity Center at 330 Douglas Avenue, across from the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training baseball stadium. The Hog Hustle 5K race presents awards to the top overall male and female winners as well as the top three finishers in each age group.
A pancake breakfast will be provided by the Kiwanis Club to all race participants.
For more information contact our Recreation Coordinator, Chris Hoban at choban@dunedinfl.net, call 727-733-6728 or visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Chris Hoban is a recreation coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.