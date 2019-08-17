EAST LAKE — East Lake Fire Rescue was recently named Florida’s 2019 District of the Year by the Florida Association of Special Districts. This award is presented to a district that works in a team effort to achieve and surpass all priority goals while staying within budget guidelines, and meeting and/or exceeding expectations.
“I could not be more proud of the members of the East Lake Fire District that helped us earn this recognition,” ELFR Fire Chief Tom Jamison said of the award. “I believe we truly are an excellent organization staffed with dedicated and motivated people who embrace our core values of excellence, leadership, family and respect.”
There are over 1,600 special districts in the state of Florida, including 55 fire districts. Special districts are units of local special-purpose government providing services such as fire control, library, port and inlet, mosquito, water control and more.