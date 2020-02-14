OLDSMAR — The Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce staged its inaugural Bright Futures Expo on Jan. 15 at the Nielsen headquarters.
Representatives from roughly 30 nonprofits were on hand to provide information to students and parents about volunteer opportunities for the state scholarship grant’s mandatory community service requirement.
According to the chamber’s president and CEO, Jerry Peruzzi, the free event was produced by the business group’s nonprofit committee in conjunction with the Upper Tampa Bay Education Foundation and was held two hours prior to the chamber’s semi-annual mega mixer for maximum exposure.
“The purpose of the event is to help kids find a place to earn their credits,” Peruzzi said. “We knew we’d have a lot of business represented at the mixer, so we wanted to do something for the local nonprofits that would benefit kids as well.”
A walk around the dining room revealed a variety of organizations ready to assist the high school juniors and seniors interested in volunteering, including animal shelters and academies, assisted living facilities and civic clubs.
“We wanted to include places the kids can go and volunteer and have fun,” Peruzzi said, noting the feedback for the first-time event had been “incredibly positive from both sides, the parents and the vendors.”
Indeed, a quick survey of attendees resulted in praise for the expo.
“I think it’s a great opportunity because he doesn’t know where he’s going to be doing his volunteer hours and here he has many options to choose from,” East Lake resident Tammy Simonsen said as she moved from table to table with her son, Jack, an East Lake High School student. “I was surprised there were so many.”
Asked what potential volunteer opportunity jumped out at him, Jack Simonsen replied, “I liked Chi Chi’s,” referring to golf legend Chi Chi Rodriguez’s youth academy, on McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.
As for the vendors, Brenda Geanakos, owner of O2B Fun, said the expo was an excellent opportunity for her to get the word out about her nonprofit education foundation.
“We’re not one of the big nonprofits, but we still make an impact,” said, noting she began her home-based service five years ago and has gifted more than $250,000 in scholarships in that time. “So, this is a great way to get the word out, plus I’m always looking for kids to help me set up for events like these.”
Jim Williams, vice president of fund development for Goodwill Industries of the Suncoast, echoed those thoughts.
“We have a Junior Ambassador program at Goodwill, and this is a great opportunity to share the program with kids from all over,” he said. “This was a great opportunity for us to get the word out.”
According to Peruzzi the plan is to turn the Bright Futures Expo turns into an annual event, and he said they have already received some helpful feedback that should allow it to grow.
“This was the first one, so we didn’t know all what to do,” Peruzzi admitted. “But we learned a lot, like to go to the local PTAs because they can drive the kids to us. We thought of a lot, but we know we need to know more to make it better. But I think this was a great turnout for a first-time event.”