Key West Center in Palm Harbor steps into the future
PALM HARBOR — In an era where many executive centers and strip malls are suffering from low occupancy rates and outdated styles, The Key West Center in Palm Harbor is bucking the trend.
The 63,000-square-foot facility, comprised of three commercial buildings on 4-1/2 acres, has been a fixture at 2706 Alt. 19 N., at Alderman Road, for more than 30 years.
But rather than go the way of the indoor shopping mall, The Key West Center has received an infusion of life in the form of cosmetic, infrastructure and technological improvements following a recent ownership change.
“The new ownership took over last year, and they’ve completely renovated and remodeled the property,” property manager Niki Michalakopoulos said. The center “is very unique” with more than 100 businesses of varying sizes spread across the three buildings, she said.
Michalakopoulos, an outgoing young professional who worked at the center under the previous owners, said the refresh appropriately included a Key West-style pastel paint job. However, Michalakopoulos noted the changes are more than just skin deep.
The center now sports a bevy of technological features for business owners, including lightning fast Wi-fi throughout the complex and state-of-the-art telecommunications systems available in four conference rooms that can be rented.
Additional improvements include an app-based check-in system for tenants and an internet phone system “with many business-friendly features,” she said.
County OKs funding requests
Pinellas County commissioners gave unanimous approval April 9 to funding requests recommended by the Palm Harbor Community Services Agency.
Commissioners said yes to a request for $19,400 from CSA Palm Harbor for installation of acoustic wall panels, acoustic ceiling panels and other related expenses to address acoustical issues at Harbor Hall, which were identified by the county’s Real Estate Management Department.
Last year, CSA received $20,000 for flooring replacements at the Centre.
Palm Harbor Library received $20,000 for a library vehicle to increase its outreach services. In 2018, the library received $10,000 for public and office equipment.
According to information with the funding request, Palm Harbor Library would like to place more emphasis on the library being a “learning destination” and broaden its outreach services. The new vehicle, a 2019 Honda Pilot, would serve as a mobile technology center, a portable library at events and visits to schools, assisted living facilities, recreation centers and other similar venues.
East Lake Community Library got $20,000 for carpeting in its entryway, adult services collection and member services desk areas. Last year, the library received $12,000 for furnishing for its new Community Room.
According to the funding request, not all the furnishing and enhancements were funded for the library’s Phase I expansion project. New carpet was installed in the Children’s Room and Teen Room. Library staff would like to replace the old carpet in other areas.
East Lake Recreation received $20,000 to install two shade structures and bleachers at the Meadows. Last year, the organization received $11,000 for a water fountain/filling station at the Meadows.