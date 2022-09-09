PALM HARBOR — The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony hosted by Curlew Hills Memory Gardens has become one of the largest and most respected in the state, continually boasting an impressive lineup of guest speakers and tributes that has grown in size and scope over the years, even through the pandemic.
This year, with COVID restrictions in the rearview, the agenda for the free public ceremony features two dozen speeches and prayers, processions and presentations sure to have an emotional impact.
The event, which begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, will feature keynote speaker Lee Ielpi, a Vietnam veteran and retired FDNY and 9/11 first responder, and singer Sonya Bryson Kirksy, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran known locally for singing the national anthem for the Tampa Bay Lightning. FOX13 anchor Mark Wilson will once again emcee, and the program also includes an elementary school art display, honor guards, a U.S. Coast Guard flyover, and more tributes to the victims and survivors of 9/11.
“Our ceremony will be very special this year, with an incredible keynote speaker,” Curlew Hills President and chief executive Keenan Knopke said via email. “It’s great the event is on a Sunday so that hopefully families and children will be able to attend. We believe it’s so important for people of all ages to gather on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor the many victims and heroes from that tragic day.”
Indeed, Ielpi, a veteran of the NYFD’s elite Special Operations Company 2 who lost a son at the World Trade Center site, is known for his emotional public speeches and is sure to bring a few tears to the eyes in the audience. The schedule highlights also include Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, an elementary school art display, and Pinellas County School Board member Lisa Cane singing “God Bless America.” The placing of the wreath, lowering of the flag and lighting of the flame will again be part of this year’s program.
Knopke plans to give an update on a memorial being built that’s dedicated to the rescue workers who died as a result of working recovery at the 9/11 site that will be added to the facility’s already impressive memorial section. The special area was originally constructed around a 150-pound piece of steel from the World Trade Center in 2012 and now features monuments dedicated to 9/11 and Benghazi and a 30-ton granite reproduction of the Twin Towers.
“Our 9/11 memorial is a very special place,” Knopke wrote. “It holds a piece of twisted steel from the World Trade Center and an eternal flame that burns 24 hours a day in honor of the people who so tragically lost their lives that day.” Knopke noted that “people have visited the memorial from all around the United States,” adding, “it’s really something you have to see in person to truly appreciate.”
On the evenings of Sept. 9, 10 and 11 from 8 to 10 pm, the memorial with be lit with twin beams of light, an awe-inspiring sight added a few years ago that draws large crowds to facility. Event organizers are cautioning attendees to arrive early for the Sunday ceremony and they are encouraging people to carpool, if possible. Once the parking lot is full, the event will be closed, according to officials.