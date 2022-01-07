DUNEDIN — Local Rotarians are collaborating on a project to promote world peace.
Three Rotary Clubs in Dunedin will hold a dedication ceremony for a Peace Pole at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd.
The pole will be 8 feet tall with four sides. It will bear the message, "May Peace Prevail on Earth," in eight languages, two per side.
"We hope to have good turnout from the community," said Beverly Fisher, a spokeswoman for the local project.
There are an estimated 250,000 Peace Poles in every country in the world dedicated as monuments to peace.
The Peace Pole Project is a global initiative that was started by Masahisa Goi in 1955, according to information provided by the Rotary clubs.
After witnessing the devastation left in World War II, and the dropping of atomic bombs in Japan, Goi dedicated himself to promoting peace and harmony on earth.
The message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” came to him in a moment of prayer and inspiration. Peace Poles inscribed with this message began to appear across Japan, and the message spread by means of the Peace Pole Project. This project made its way to the USA in 1986, “The International Year of Peace.”
The three clubs involved in the local project are The Rotary Club of Dunedin North, the Rotary Club of Dunedin and the Rotary Club of Dunedin Waterside.
One of Rotary International's primary areas of focus is the promotion of peace throughout the world.
"Planting a Peace Pole is a way of bringing people together to inspire, awaken and uplift the human consciousness the world over," information on the event said.
"Peace Poles are now recognized as the most prominent international symbol and monument to peace. They remind us to think, speak and act in the spirit of peace and harmony. They stand as a silent visual for peace to prevail on earth," the announcement said. "Whatever we do, the important part is to hold our intentions for world peace in our hearts and send it around our community as well as around the world."