DUNEDIN — Drivers traveling west toward Honeymoon Island are witnessing the emergence of a giant gopher tortoise in the sky. But it’s not a scene from a horror movie. St. Petersburg artist Tom Stovall is slowly bringing “Henry” to life on east side of the water tower near Curlew Road and Bayshore Boulevard.
Stovall was awarded a $78,142 contract to paint Henry and a sea turtle named Sylvia on the water tower in September 2020. Following prep work to ready the tower for the mural, Stovall started painting the image of Henry in late March of this year. The start was a bit delayed due to some design changes requested by city commissioners and Dunedin’s Arts and Culture Committee members.
Stovall has vast experience in painting murals on buildings and on several water towers in St. Petersburg and Seminole, but he says each one is different.
“Every tower has its issues,” Stovall said. “This one is entirely different.”
He does his work on a scaffolding high in the air. Assistant Mark Winter mixes the paint on the ground then hoists it up 149 feet to Stovall using a pulley system. The ability to work on any given day depends on a variety of factors, including the weather.
“There are different issues every day, in the nature of things that come up,” Stovall said. “Wind being the biggest factor.”
Another challenge is the proximity of the water tower to the vehicles traveling on Curlew Road.
“When you are working that close to traffic, gee whiz, you don’t want to have to take paint off a car,” Stovall said.
The idea to paint a mural on the tower came from Paul Stanek, Dunedin’s director of public works. The tower was scheduled to be repainted, and he suggested using money already budgeted to create a work of public art.
The City’s Arts and Culture Committee, led by chair Jackie Nigro, worked with arts consultant Elizabeth Brincklow to create a subcommittee that held three meetings and reviewed the work of nine artists before selecting Stovall to execute the project.
Many of Stovall's designs have environmental and education themes, such as promoting Florida reefs, bird habitats and marine life. Henry is named after environmentalist Henry Scharrer who lived on Caladesi Island from 1892 to 1934. Sylvia is named for oceanographer Sylvia Earle, who is from Dunedin.
Brincklow said she was thrilled that the committee selected Stovall as the artist.
“Tom was my instant top of mind choice,” she said.
Brincklow visited Stovall at the work site recently and said the reaction to the tower and its new “inhabitant” is overwhelmingly positive.
“The horn honking and the enthusiasm was amazing,” she said. “It was really fun to see how excited everyone is about the project.”
Work on Henry should be complete in the next few weeks, at which time Stovall will immediately begin to paint Sylvia. He hopes to complete the project by the end of June, weather permitting.
Despite the challenges of the water tower project, Stovall is pleased with the results so far.
“When you overcome the challenges, that is a really great feeling,” he said. “There is a wonderful enthusiasm when you conquer it.”