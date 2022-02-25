DUNEDIN — In 1941 about 1,750 residents lived in Dunedin. It was a year when the top song on the Billboard charts was Glenn Miller’s “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” but the Andrews Sisters sang the more ominous “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as the U.S. entered World War II.
However, a tiny bit of local history was also being made in 1941 when Bruce and Nellie Millard decided to build a classic Florida bungalow made of heart pine timber on land that had been vacant since the Great Depression.
The home’s eight-decade survival was chronicled by current owners, Rob and Claudia Walker, as part of an application asking the city to grant historic landmark status to their home at 255 Garden Circle North.
“We’ve lived here for a little over two years now, and one of the things we loved about this community was the fact that it truly is a community,” Rob Walker told commissioners at a Feb. 17 meeting. “We were reminiscing about a time in Coronado, California, where we came from. The community was very much like that. Unfortunately, Coronado did not take an opportunity to protect their zoning, protect their historic and cultural basis for that area. Now it’s literally a mess.
“We love the community,” Walker said of Dunedin. “We love the fact that we can be part of this community. We love the fact that we can designate our home as a historical landmark in the city of Dunedin.”
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski responded, “We thank you for doing that.”
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said she got emotional reading over the Walkers’ application. “It said, ‘What benefits do you believe that you will have by doing this historic preservation,’ and they said, ‘We’re not sure of the city benefits or anything like that, but we don’t want this home to be torn down.’
“The bottom line is the preservation of culture, beauty and history,” Kynes said. “I don’t want to see this torn down. That’s it.”
Commissioner John Tornga added, “I think we gained more than a house, we gained some great people into Dunedin.”
In their request for Historic Landmark status the couple noted the home’s architecture “is influenced by an era that is a snapshot in time.”
The property actually began its existence in November of 1924, when its parcel was officially designated as lot 66 in the Belle Terre Subdivision.
A newspaper advertisement from 1925 boasted of Dunedin’s boating and fishing, with “over a million dollars in city improvements, paved streets, sewers and sidewalks.” The city was dubbed “the sun porch of the Gulf.” Records show Flossie Calhoun purchased lot 66 on July 5, 1928, for $1,450.
The current owners note that 1928 was year of great prosperity in the country and region. Calvin Coolidge was president and the future looked bright. However, the next year, 1929, saw the Great Depression wiping out the dreams of most Americans, along with their bank accounts, and the top song on the radio was Bessie Smith’s “Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out.”
During the next four years the few residents of Dunedin were not spared, and Flossie Calhoun lost her lot for failure to pay back taxes. Then in 1936, the largest grass fire in Dunedin history burned the parcels in the entire Belle Terre Subdivision and lot 66 remained vacant until 1940.
In October 1940 the Dunedin Times reported construction started on four homes in the subdivision. Bruce E. Millard and wife Nellie Strickland Millard built a 2-bedroom, one-bath house at 255 Garden Circle North.
Records show Bruce Millard unsuccessfully ran for the City Commission in 1944. The Millards were active members of the Dunedin community, and Bruce was an active member of the Dunedin Masonic Lodge 192. They were famous for hosting fish fries on their lawn. Nellie was distinguished in her own right, as an active member of the Eastern Star Chapter 132 and the Dunedin Garden Club.
Nellie was recognized as successfully creating Dunedin’s first Victory Garden and was chairwoman of plant exchanges for the Garden Club. She also won acclaim for producing the city’s first compost pile of sand and seaweed.
The couple sold the bungalow to Albert Weekerly and moved to New Mexico in 1946; two years later, Weekerly moved to Miami and the house was sold again to P.T. Dowd. In recent years the house has had five owners from 1992 to 2015. It was purchased by the Walkers in 2019 for $373,000, according to the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office.
A second and final reading on the bungalow’s historic landmark designation will be held Thursday, March 10.