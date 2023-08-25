DUNEDIN — Proponents of establishing a public theater in the city continue to show their support and enthusiasm for the project.
Near the end of a City Commission discussion Aug. 15 on the topic, Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said commissioners probably agree a theater is a "missing piece to our city (and) it’s just a matter of finding the right spot.”
Jackie Nigro, chairwoman of the city's Art and Culture Advisory Committee, said she has wondered for years why Dunedin doesn't have a theater. She has raised the question in discussions many times since then with city officials.
Restaurants have multiplied up and down Main Street and public art is abounding, she noted.
"Some people are saying that we all have this wonderful regrowth and city improvements. In yet there is still room for a missing piece — a theater," Nigro said.
She said she was in front of the commission again, asking "can we fix this missing link and join together to create a DPT, a Dunedin Public Theater."
There are possible locations that have been identified for such a theater, said George Nigro, Jackie's husband.
He said theater supporters have launched a partnership with the Pinellas Community Foundation with the aim of creating a nonprofit organization.
"We can say perhaps 200 future theater attendees have attended four of our events," he said.
There is an architectural plan for a 15,000 square-feet theater. Potential locations that have been discussed include a lot at Douglas Avenue and Scotland Street, which is also pegged as a possible place for a city parking garage.
City Economic Development Director Bob Ironsmith said city officials have been meeting with the theater proponents.
“They continue to pursuit opportunities, and we continue to listen," Ironsmith said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said she has not had an opportunity to meet with the theater supporters.
"I really can't make any sort of a recommendation until I do that," Bramley said.
Other business
In other matters, city commissioners approved a resolution supporting the state's honorary designation of Alt. U.S. Highway 19/Bayshore Blvd. between Orange Street and Michigan Boulevard as the SPC Zachary L. Shannon Memorial Highway.
Shannon was a lifelong Dunedin native and graduated from Dunedin High School who died March 11, 2013, in a Black Hawk helicopter crash while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
County officials passed a similar resolution last month. Signage will be posted at two locations along the route.
Family members were in attendance as city commissioners paid tribute to Shannon.
"This is just an absolute example of what makes Dunedin so great," Commissioner Robert Walker said. "The veteran community stepping up to honor Zachary Shannon, who is a hometown hero to us. The way that this was done between the government and the VFW, the veterans, I don't think there are words that can describe how, and I speak for my colleagues, we collectively feel about this."
Bujalski said she will never forget when city officials learned of Shannon's death.
"I will also never forget how the city of Dunedin responded. For such a sad event, it was a memorable day when he came home," she said.
Shannon's family continues to play a big role in the community and are strong supporters of veterans organizations, she said, adding that she appreciates them being part of Dunedin.