Due to rain and conflicting events in February, the Dunedin Museum postponed History Comes Alive until next year at the end of February. However, on Saturday, April 24, starting at 11 a.m., the museum is still planning an event to get individuals to participate in the Dunedin National Treasure Hunt.
On April 24, outside on the west side of the museum’s parking, lot there will be a Revolutionary War encampment where soldiers will be discussing their roles during the war for independence and displaying reproduction camp equipment.
During the Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington used several spies to help gain information from the British. One female spy named Anna Strong presented Washington with valuable information, including the news that Benedict Arnold was going to betray the Americans and have the British capture West Point — one of the most important strongholds on the Hudson River — which would have led to the loss of the war for America.
“Anna Strong” is one of the special guests that will be in the encampment and will be providing the treasure hunters their first clue to the National Treasure. To participate in the National Treasure hunt individuals must first go into the museum’s gift shop and pay $3 to receive a Revolutionary War currency slip to get into the camp and receive the first clue to the hunt. The currency receipt also provides entrance into the museum’s galleries and temporary exhibit “The Storm of the Century,” the 100th anniversary of Pinellas County’s worst hurricane in 1921.
During the war, spy information was disguised to ensure it would not be easy to decipher if the message fell into enemy hands. Codes and tools were used to figure out how to find the next message. For this special treasure hunt, there will be nine plastic boxes throughout the historic city of Dunedin. Each box will lead the spy to the next clue using tools or descriptors to help decode the messages (hint: Google spy techniques in the American Revolutionary War). Participants should leave the decoders in the box for the next spy.
The first spy to successfully decode all nine clues is to either come directly to the museum with the correct answers or contact the museum at 727-736-1176. If the museum is closed, call, leave a name, the nine answers in the right order and a phone number on the recorder. The winning treasure hunter will be given an ancient key to open the Dunedin National Treasure Box live on Facebook. Only one prize package will be given out, so teams will not receive duplicate prizes. The prize is actual historical artifacts related to Dunedin’s history and are valued at over $300.
Individuals can buy their Revolutionary War ticket to participate in the contest any time after 11 a.m. on April 24. The event will run through April 30 or until the correct answers are received before the ending date. The following week on Facebook live, the Dunedin National Treasure will be revealed. Remember, participants must bring all the clue answers in correct order to qualify for the final clue and special key.
