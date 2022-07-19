OLDSMAR — Dozens of riders of all ages and skill levels and hundreds of spectators from all over the bay area attended the grand reopening of the Oldsmar BMX Supercross track on July 15.
The facility, situated in the Oldsmar Sports Complex at 4120 Tampa Road, had been closed since 2019 after cracks began to form in the foundation of the 5- and 8-meter starting hills.
But after City Council in January 2021 agreed to rebuild the track at a cost of roughly $3 million, the old hills were torn down and rebuilt using highway-overpass style foundation blocks, leading to the mid-summer ribbon-cutting ceremony in advance of the returning Gator Nationals this fall.
“It’s an exciting day for our city,” Mayor Dan Saracki said prior to cutting the ribbon, which was followed by a council “fun run,” won by council member Andrew Knapp. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this. This is huge for the kids, their families and everybody in Pinellas County and South Florida.”
The reopening of one of a half-dozen such Supercross tracks in the country is big news in the BMX world, and professional and amateur riders flocked to the event to test out the new hills.
Prior to the start of the festivities, 15-year-old Austin Smith of Sarasota surveyed the steep incline of the Olympic-level 8-meter hill, which has been recoated and emblazoned with a new Oldsmar BMX logo.
“The first start is different entirely,” Smith said. “It looks better than it did before.”
The redesign was made with the riders in mind, including eliminating a bothersome stairway the pro riders had to climb to reach the main hill.
“We’re excited for the future, because it holds an abundance of learning, practicing and racing,” City Manager Felicia Donnelly said.
Local practicing and races begin on Thursday, July 21, and the city will host three large events to kick off the reopening — the Gator Nationals on Oct. 7-9, the Sunshine State series in January 2023, and the Gator Nationals again in February 2023.
Donnelly said having the Gators here back-to-back is a huge coup for the city and a sign USA BMX is in full support of the facility.
“They were in here this week and said with this rebuild this is the best Supercross track in the country,” Saracki said. “And it’s right here in Oldsmar.”