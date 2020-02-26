DUNEDIN — There’s little doubt the Toronto Blue Jays will field an exciting team this year, thanks young superstars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Lakewood High graduate Bo Bichette.
But as the team entered the 2020 Grapefruit League home opener against the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 24, all eyes were on the field itself — or rather, the new ballpark surrounding it.
The Monday matinee marked the debut of TD Ballpark, part of a $100 million overhaul of the venerated Douglas Avenue stadium and nearby training facility that’s been the spring home of the Jays since the team’s inception in 1977.
The striking new facility, which drew rave reviews throughout the day, features an upgraded capacity — from 5,500 to 8,500; a boardwalk-style pedestrian concourse that allows 360-degree access to the park; new bars, fan and kids’ zones; and renovated bathrooms, concessions and suites, among other upgrades.
“This has been six years in the making and I couldn’t be happier,” Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said shortly after she threw out the ceremonial first pitch alongside Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers. “Words really can’t describe it. What I really like is it’s still a hometown ballpark. We didn’t sell our souls. It retained the charm and quaintness of Dunedin, even incorporating some of our local breweries and bars. Plus, it’s still the same beautiful view. It’s just an expanded arena.”
Eggers, who previously served as Dunedin mayor and commissioner, agreed.
“They took the quaint and charm of Dunedin and they enhanced it,” he said. “There’s more fun, more space. I think everything turned out really nice and it’s a really neat day for the city. The park is a great example of a successful partnership between the city and the team.”
Prior to the start of the 1:07 game, fans streaming into the stadium were handed commemorative tickets encased in hard plastic, and they quickly began checking out the new digs, pointing out new features and snapping selfies all around the WestJet Flight Deck in right field.
As Eggers noted, one of the first thing longtime visitors to the park noticed is that there’s much more space — more space to walk, more space to sit, more space to eat and drink and more space to just stand and take in that beautiful view Bujalski touted.
The boardwalk was hands-down the new park’s most popular feature.
“Oh, without a doubt,” Clearwater resident Donnie Kiernan said as his 6-year-old daughter, Isabella, got her face painted at the new Jr. Jays kids’ zone. “We just took a lap all the way around and it’s so much nicer having that 360-degree access. There’s so much more room to move around now. Much improved.”
Adding to the Jays fans’ joy on what was a Chamber-of-Commerce afternoon, Toronto beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3.