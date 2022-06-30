TARPON SPRINGS — The family of fallen Tarpon Springs Police Officer Charles “Charlie K” Kondek will host the fifth annual blood drive in his honor Monday, July 4, in the Publix parking lot on U.S. 19.
The Officer Charlie K Memorial Blood Drive, which will run from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., is being held in conjunction with OneBlood and will feature several big red bloodmobiles on site. All donors, who must be 16 years and older, will receive gift cards, T-shirts, a barbecue sandwich, and a wellness checkup.
According to Teresa Kondek, the widow of Officer Kondek, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2014, she hopes the absence of COVID restrictions will lead to larger turnouts.
“Now that COVID restrictions are over I’m hoping the numbers are higher every year,” she said by phone a few days before the event, held annually on Independence Day, which was also Charlie K’s birthday. “We always get a lot of support from people around here, especially from the police and fire departments, but hopefully this year we start to draw more people from outside the area.”
As if organizing a blood drive during a holiday that also happens to be the birthday of your late husband isn’t trying enough, Teresa Kondek is also in the process of building a mountain retreat for law enforcement officers and their families in Macon County, North Carolina. Oh, and her son, Andrew, was scheduled to be inducted into the Tampa International Airport police force June 30.
“I’m a little overwhelmed!” Kondek admitted when asked how she is handling everything, noting she is dealing with delays obtaining permitting and supplies for “Charlie K’s Kabin.” “I’m just trying to focus on one thing at a time one day at a time. But I’ve learned over the years nothing is ever easy.”