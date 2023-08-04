Jim Dyal is a seasoned developer who knows all the aspects relative to affordable housing.
That's what Dunedin Economic Development, Housing and CRA Director Bob Ironsmith said about Dyal, who plans to build a three-story, 71-unit apartment complex on Union Street.
"I've been doing this since 1986 — which is why I have white hair," Dyal said at the City Commission meeting July 25, getting some chuckles.
The multi-family project is the city's the best opportunity to get an affordable-housing development funded in the last few years, Ironsmith said.
"We have good gut feel on this one," he said.
Plans call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units to be available in one building in a U-shaped configuration that also includes a swimming pool and a clubhouse. The estimated $21 million project is dubbed Berkshire Square.
Rents could be as low as $250 to $300 a month for applicants with extremely low incomes. A standard unit would be rented for about $700 or Dyal said, with some units going for higher rents.
"We may actually get a project done here," said Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said.
Commissioners agreed to make a $610,000 contribution to make the project competitive. The money for the initiative has been budgeted to draw upon the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A decision on whether the project qualifies for federal tax credits is expected by January. If the local project’s request for tax credits is successful, the financial commitment from the city would be due in fall 2024.
In seeking the tax credits, the project will be competing with other projects in the county, Ironsmith said. If there is a tiebreaker among the applicants for the funding, the process goes to a lottery system. If unsuccessful in obtaining the 9% tax credits, the developer will look at the feasibility of using 4% low-income housing tax credits through the Florida Housing Finance Corp. and county sources, officials said.
Once all funding is secured, groundbreaking could occur as early as fall 2024, with the first units to be occupied a year later.
"It does seem like a long, drawn-out thing, but we have to apply for permits and so forth," Dyal said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development describes the location as being in a "difficult development area," he noted.