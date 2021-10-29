Planning Agency OKs annexation of Gladys Douglas Preserve acreage

DUNEDIN — City officials continue to take steps to clear the regulatory path for their goal of making the 43-acre Gladys Douglas Preserve a park.
The Local Planning Agency approved two ordinances Oct. 13 allowing for the annexation of the two preserve parcels, one on Keene Road and the other on Virginia Avenue.
Planning Agency board member Dan Massaro said a lot of people were involved in the move to prevent the preserve from being developed.
"This is a real asset to Dunedin. I think it's terrific," he said. "Anybody who gave money or had any … pull in the county to help make this happen, I think it's one of the best things that's happened in Dunedin."
City and county officials and their community partners had a ceremony May 13 to celebrate the city's acquisition of the property.
The ordinances approved by the Planning Agency now are slated to go before the City Commission at the first reading Nov. 4 followed by a second reading at a date to be determined.
Other proposed land-use action involving county agencies will follow, and the final City Commission readings on the land-use ordinances are expected to occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
The preserve is the largest single open-space area in the county. The property is called critically endangered scrub habitat. The city intends to connect the land to Jerry Lake to create a nearly 100-acre park.
In other matters, LPA member Adam Smith said that it was brought to his attention that there was discussion about the LPA on Facebook.
He said it was stated that the many members of the board and the development industry that "we work in or represent have benefited from our position on the board and on issues brought before us.
"I found this personally offensive," Smith said.
He said he has participated on the board for a long time as a resident and community member on a volunteer capacity.
"I've not received personally or professionally any benefit whatsoever. I want to make that very clear for anyone who thinks otherwise," he said.
Chairwoman Diane Brand also said she hasn't benefited by her position. She and other board members thanked Smith for backing them up.