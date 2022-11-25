DUNEDIN — November is National Marrow Awareness Month, and a local woman is sharing her story in hopes of raising awareness about the importance of signing up for the National Marrow Donor Program.
When Dunedin resident Kathy Till received abnormal results on her regular blood tests in early 2021, doctors first told her there was nothing to be concerned about.
“I was told, ‘Just don’t worry about it’ by my primary care doctor,” she said.
But after a series of tests showed increasing abnormal results, Till, 74, was referred to a hematological oncologist and was delivered news she never thought she would hear.
On March 18, 2021, Till was told that she had a form of blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome, and that chemotherapy and radiation would not be enough to cure her disease.
“I was told I needed a bone marrow transplant to survive,” she said.
Before receiving donated stem cells, Till needed to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy to prepare her body for the procedure. She started that treatment in April 2021.
Till said she remained strong throughout the process, and had confidence in the staff at Moffit Cancer Center, where the treatment occurred.
“They told me they’d never had a patient as positive as me,” Till said. “‘That’s because I believe you’re going to cure me,’ I told them. You have to have that optimism.”
Till’s two daughters were both tested as potential marrow or stem cell donors, but they were not a match.
In June, she sought help through the Be The Match Program, which is a national organization that matches donors with recipients.
Within two weeks, two suitable donors were found, one being a 24-year-old woman from California who was a 100% match.
Till received the bone marrow transplant on Sept. 9, 2021. It is a day she considers her new “birthday.”
She continues to be cancer-free and celebrated the first anniversary of the transplant on Sept. 9 of this year. The party had an “Alice in ‘One’-derland” theme.
There have been some side effects, including osteoporosis in Till’s back, but she considers herself lucky to be alive.
“As long as I can get up and walk, I’m fine,” Till said.
Just this month, Till said she received the greatest gift of all. She reached out to her donor and they finally had the opportunity to speak to each other. It was an emotional moment for both women.
“I hadn’t cried through all of this,” Till said. “But that day I couldn’t stop crying.”
The message Till would like to get out to young adults is the importance of signing up for the National Marrow Donor Program through Be The Match. According to the organization’s website, preferred donors are between 18 and 35.
“I wish I would have known about it years ago. I would have done it,” she said. To learn more about the National Marrow Transplant Program visit www.bethematch.org.