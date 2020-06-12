OLDSMAR — The location was the same. The building was the same. The faces inside were the same.
But Oldsmar’s first “live” City Council meeting, held June 2 in the Council Chambers building, since the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March had a much different look and feel than those that preceded it.
Long, plastic tables replaced the rows of chairs that typically line the room. Mayor Eric Seidel sat in his usual center seat on the dais; however, empty chairs separated Seidel from the other council members, while City Manager Al Braithwaite and City Clerk Ann Nixon occupied tables in the gallery. Some in attendance wore masks at various points during the evening.
Despite the noticeable differences, the fact that the meeting was being held in person instead of via Zoom call for the first time in more than two months felt like a reason to celebrate.
“It’s nice to say the Pledge of Allegiance and not have a delay because of Zoom!” Seidel said shortly after the meeting got underway at 7 p.m., adding it was “good to have everyone back in person.”
The meeting marked one of the first full in-person local-government meetings held in the county since the pandemic started, and while the agenda was purposefully light and the meeting intentionally short, it was considered a step in the right direction toward regaining a sense of normalcy in the community, according to the mayor.
“It felt good.” Seidel said after the hourlong meeting. “It wasn’t a ‘normal’ meeting, with us rearranging things and practicing social distancing, but I do think it’s good we lead and show an example that we have faith and we are in the process of returning to normal. It clearly was a first step.”
Reflecting on race
The return took a somber turn when council members addressed the civil unrest in the country following George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police on May 25, as Council member Andrew Knapp and Vice-Mayor Linda Norris each made impassioned speeches about the effect the killing of the unarmed black man has had on the nation.
“Within this past week, I have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows as a human being,” said Knapp, who was elected to Seat 3 in March and sworn into office during the last live meeting before the pandemic. “I witnessed our country return astronauts to the International Space Station just days after seeing the indefensible murder of a black man at the hands of law enforcement officers. Seeing a rocket take two men to the outskirts of humanity's reach was simply breathtaking. Seeing a man take his last breaths with no regard to his well-being was simply heartbreaking. One event highlighted the great things we can do as a society when we come together. The other event highlighted the vast problems that we as a society still need to overcome.”
Norris also shared her thoughts, stating, “I am horrified by the murder of George Floyd. The Minneapolis police chief said that is was a violation of humanity. I agree. I can’t breathe. We as a nation can’t breathe. I am appalled by the violence, the looting and the burning. I am encouraged by the peaceful protests and their multi-racial mix.”
She concluded, “We must all strive to enter into civil dialogues, listen to one another and all be part of the solution. All be part of the change. We must not just be non-racists. We must be anti-racists.”
Seidel echoed those sentiments while praising the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for the way it has handled itself during the coronavirus crisis.
“I have never been more impressed with them than with the leadership provided during the pandemic,” the mayor said of the PCSO after stating he believed the officer responsible for Floyd’s death “clearly broke the law and belongs in jail, and people who broke the law need to be punished.”
He continued, “We’re fortunate in our community. I’d love to see more diversity here, no question about it. But I think that we have a culture within this community that is neighborly. … It’s Mayberry. Truthfully.”