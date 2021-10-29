DUNEDIN — City commissioners Oct. 21 authorized staff to work with developers on an agreement to build a hotel on Causeway Boulevard that would be used by the Toronto Blue Jays players.
City officials emphasize that several government board meetings will be held before final approval is granted.
The most recent action stems from developer Doug Anderson's request to replace a development agreement, which had been approved by the Local Planning Agency, affecting property at 491 Causeway Blvd.
Under the new proposed agreement, the site will include two properties, at 491 and 469 Causeway Blvd. The combined properties are 1.25 acres.
Under the new request, the developers will seek approval to build a three-story hotel with up to 75 rooms. The hotel would primarily be used by the team's players returning from practice at their training complex in Dunedin.
Only a small amount of rooms will be available to the public during certain times of the year, plans for the project say.