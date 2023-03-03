A legislative effort to rename part of a Pinellas County highway for a Dunedin man who died during a tour of duty in Afghanistan moved closer to fruition Feb. 22.
House Bill 285, which passed through the Florida House Transportation and Modals Subcommittee, would designate a stretch of Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin as SPC Zachary L. Shannon Memorial Highway. It would include about a mile and a quarter of what is also known as Alternate U.S. 19, between Michigan Boulevard and Orange Street.
The advancement of the bill, filed in the House by Palm Harbor Republican Adam Anderson, comes less than a month shy of the 10-year anniversary of Shannon’s death.
Shannon, a 21-year-old U.S. Army specialist, was killed on March 11, 2013, when a helicopter carrying him and four other U.S. soldiers crashed in Kandahar. Two weeks later, 500 people packed into a Dunedin VFW hall for his memorial.
The House bill has two more stops before reaching a final vote: the Infrastructure and Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee and Infrastructure Strategies Committee. A companion bill, filed in the Senate by Clearwater Republican Ed Hooper, has yet to be heard.