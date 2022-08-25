DUNEDIN — Putting food on the table for people in need continues to provide challenges for some nonprofit agencies serving the area.
The Dunedin Food Pantry is seeing 30 new family households every week.
That's what city commissioners heard from Heath Watson, interim president of Dunedin Cares, during a work session Aug. 16 on their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Dunedin Cares, which operates the pantry on Pinehurst Road, is seeking financial help from the City Commission for a capital campaign as Dunedin Cares looks to establish a new location for its services.
"We were just there this morning. People are lining up and getting food right now as we saw," Watson said.
The pantry has increased its distribution of food by 160 percent since prior to COVID.
"All through COVID it jumped up. After COVID it jumped up and also know our pantry never closed during COVID. We kept taking care of people and those numbers increased and increased. And this year for 2023, with the environment we are in right now, we continue to see a high demand for food assistance within our pantry," Heath said.
City officials recommended that a total of $23,681 be allocated to Dunedin Cares, but they also plan to see what other funds are available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Another nonprofit, Neighborly Care Network, better known as Meals on Wheels, provided $479,000 worth of services for Dunedin residents in the past year, including $213,000 used for door-to-door transportation services, said David Lomaka, executive director.
"We actually fill up a bus, take them to Dunedin Cares for the groceries ... and bring them all home," Lomaka said.
City officials plan to allocate $30,000 to the entity, which intends to use the funds to buy a vehicle for Neighborly Care's nutrition program. The primary use of the vehicle for staff to visit clients in their homes to conduct initial assessments for Meals on Wheels and nutritional counseling services.
Neighborly Care is in the business of fuel, food and people, Lomaka said.
"Right now, all three of those are the most expensive they have been probably in our lifetime," he said.
In other budget matters, the city's Board of Finance said in a report there has been some commission discussion of a millage rate reduction from the current 4.13 mills to 3.70 mills. The board addressed the issue and suggested the reduction not be considered at this point.
"While we find the intent to alleviate the financial distress some residents are experiencing commendable, we think the average savings of approximately $26 per household per year is a negligible amount. The resulting $ 1.4 million strain on the budget is recurring unless the millage rate is increased again, usually a more formidable task," the report said.
The board's report also said it finds the projected tax revenues to be reasonable and the proposed increase in city employee salaries acceptable. Board members unanimously approved the proposed budget as submitted.
But the board also urged city officials to use caution and reserve in committing to a number of capital projects under the current economic circumstances "with the likely prospect of a recession."
"We feel that the cost of completing projects may well be reduced considerably with a slowdown in economic activity," the report said.
"It's been such a pleasure to see the working relationship that has been created here," Commissioner Deborah Kynes said, complimenting the board, some of whom attended the meeting, and city officials.
"Thank you for all the time you put in. It truly is amazing, and we do appreciate it," Kynes said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she appreciated the board's comments about the tax rate and encouraging the commission to be careful in planning for its capital projects.
"We all said up here we don't want to spend an exorbitant amount on these projects that are going to have to be done. That may stress us, and we won't get as much for the dollar, and if we wait a little bit longer you get more for the dollar," she said.
Commissioner John Tornga also agreed with the Finance Board's comments on capital projects.
"I'm very aggressively suggesting that we step back a bit wherever we think we can, wherever we need do," Tornga said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said the American Rescue Plan revenue is an issue.
"If you get $18 million from the federal government which says go spend it in the community - which by the way is providing jobs - so that helps in that whole economic factor. You got to do something with it. You don't want to send it back. Somebody else is going to get it," Bujalski said. "You want our citizens to benefit for that. That's why we just can't push it out."
She said she had faith that staff will make the recommendations commissioners will need to be good stewards.
The City Commission's public hearings on the budget and millage rate will be held on Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.