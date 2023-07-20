DUNEDIN — Perhaps the most contentious topic in recent months locally has been whether to add a dog park or a pickleball court at Stirling Park — and officials may continue to get an earful.
At a July 13 City Commission meeting, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said that staff at a July 27 commission meeting will recommend against placing either a dog park or a dedicated pickleball court at the park.
City officials shared their plans for Stirling Park, located at 620 Palm Blvd., at a Hale Center community meeting in January. The meeting was attended by dozens of residents speaking either for and against pickleball courts, dog parks or other amenities.
"The community as you know (was) very concerned about the placement of the dog park on site and the placement of pickleball courts on site," Bramley said.
Since then, residents — including many who live in neighborhoods near the park — have continued to express their opinions on the subject at commission meetings.
The original intent of city officials was to review any related proposals at a workshop meeting.
"Given the vitriol in the community and a lot of the public comment you heard here at the City Commission meetings … we delayed any formal presentation, any sort of a plan for Stirling Park," Bramley said.
The commission had asked staff to look at any locations that were viable for a pickleball courts.
"We are still analyzing other locations for the pickleball courts,” the city manager said. “We need dedicated pickleball courts in another area of the city. We've really narrowed it down.”
City Parks and Recreation Vince Gizzi will meet with the parks and recreation advisory committee on July 19 to give members more details on the best location for the pickleball courts, she said.
"So one of things I'd like to do is to calm the neighborhood and take this particular issue off the City Commission's plate for now," Bramley said.
Meantime, the proposed dog park funding has been removed from Penny for Pinellas priorities for the current decade, she noted.
"So the dog park is not funded right now within our proposed budget, and the pickleball courts would be located elsewhere,” Bramley summarized. “And then we want to talk to the City Commission thereafter about some of the uses of the park. We've heard stormwater education park. We've heard a walking path and all those sorts of things. So we want to nail that down further. That's going to take time though."
City officials want to give residents living near the golf course and other areas plenty of notice that they will be providing additional details on July 27.
"We will be sending out an email to everybody who attended that meeting on Jan. 4 and all the other email addresses that all of you have," Bramley said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said city officials can always talk about other proposed improvements in the future.
In other matters discussed at the July 13 meeting, commissioners approved a maximum rate of 4.13 mills for the next fiscal year. That’s 10% above the rollback rate, or the rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the prior year.
Approval of the maximum millage rate establishes a rate cap, while preserving the commission's ability to adopt any rate below this rate without additional cost.
The city's hearings on the fiscal year 2023-24 budget will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:01 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.